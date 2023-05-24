Tramper found dead near Ashburton Lakes

One person was found dead after an emergency locator beacon was activated in the Ashburton Lakes area on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed a tramper has been found dead following search efforts in the Ashburton Lakes area.

A police spokesperson said they were notified that an emergency locator beacon had been activated about 5.35pm on Tuesday.

One person was found dead.

“Canterbury police would like to extend their condolences to the whānau and friends of the deceased, and to thank those who assisted in the recovery efforts,” the spokesperson said.

The death would be referred to the coroner, they said.