Police respond to reports of firearm at Rangiora address

A police car in Good St, Rangiora, where police including the Armed Offenders Squad and a dog unit were seen searching a property.

Police are responding to reports of a firearm at a north Canterbury address.

Officers were called to Good St in Rangiora at 8.30am on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

“Police are still at this address investigating the matter. There is no danger to the public or residents in the area.”

The spokesperson said no one had been arrested, but officers likely removed people from the house before searching it.

The NZ Herald reported that police, including the Armed Offenders Squad and a dog unit, were seen searching a property.