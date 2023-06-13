Firefighters battle blaze that's engulfed home near Little River

Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Birdlings Flat near Little River. (File photo)

Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that has torn through a home near Little River in Canterbury.

Crews were called to the fire just off Poranui Beach Rd in Birdlings Flat just before 7.10pm on Tuesday after being alerted by neighbours, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Simon Lyford said.

Lyford said the house was “well involved” when crews arrived, and they were using tankers to extinguish the blaze.

“It’s quite well damaged, so we’re launching what’s called an external attack and keeping vegetation and neighbouring properties safe.”

Lyford said it appeared there was no-one at the home when the fire began.

Shift manager Ian Littlejohn said the fire had been suppressed by 9pm and crews were dampening down the area.

The fire appeared to have begun in the chimney and spread into the roof, and a fire investigator had been called to determine the cause of the blaze, he said.

Fire investigator Wayne Hamilton said more information on the circumstances of the fire would be available in the morning.

He warned of the dangers of fires and the speed of which they can engulf a home.

"Incidents like this highlight the speed of fire and the importance of having working smoke alarms and an escape plan."