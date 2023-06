Police and St John were called to Merrin St in Christchurch.

A cyclist is in a critical condition after it is understood they hit a car door near a Christchurch school.

Police and two ambulances were called to the crash outside Merrin School Ngā Whetū Kohara, in Merrin St, at 11.37am on Thursday.

A spokesperson for St John said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

“We have assessed and treated one patient who has been transported to Christchurch hospital in a critical condition.”