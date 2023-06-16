Cyclist rushed to hospital in critical condition was knocked off her bike by a car door

Police and St John were called to Merrin St in Christchurch.

A cyclist who was rushed to hospital in a critical condition was knocked off her bike by a car door.

Police and two ambulances were called to the crash outside Merrin School Ngā Whetū Kohara, in Merrin St, at 11.37am on Thursday.

“The cyclist was knocked off her bike by a car door being opened,” said a police spokesperson.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for St John said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

“We have assessed and treated one patient who has been transported to Christchurch hospital in a critical condition.”