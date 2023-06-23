Three people stuck in lift after it 'drops' in Christchurch's old courthouse

Firefighters at the former court building in Christchurch after a lift with three people inside dropped.

Firefighters have freed three people who were trapped in a lift after it “dropped” in Christchurch’s former courthouse building.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Lyn Crosson said they got a call for help shortly before 5.30pm.

Firefighters took four minutes to get to the six-storey building, which is home to Huadu Education.

Peter Meecham/The Press Firefighters leave the former courthouse where three people were trapped in a lift.

They were in contact with the people in the lift soon after and, working alongside a lift agency, had them out by 6.20pm.

No-one was injured.

“The people were scared more than anything,” Crosson said. She did not have information on exactly how far the lift fell. “It did drop a little,” she said.

Peter Meecham/The Press Firefighters bring equipment to free people from a lift at the Huadu Education building on Durham Street in Christchurch.

Two fire trucks and one ambulance attended. Firefighters were seen taking equipment, including a small ladder, into the building.

Staff at the building said they were not allowed to comment. There has been no answer at the business’s phone number.

People were seen hugging in the building before leaving.