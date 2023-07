The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

A person has died following a crash in the northwestern Christchurch suburb of Harewood.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on McLeans Island Rd about 2.30am on Saturday, it said in a statement.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

The road is down to one lane, having previously been closed.

“Stop-go traffic control is in place.

“Police advise motorists to take extra care in the area and expect delays.”