Investigation continues into disappearance of Yanfei Bao, vehicle seized

Police will today continue the investigation into the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao, who was last seen on Wednesday.

In a development overnight, police confirmed they had seized a vehicle of interest in relation to the investigation, and had executed two search warrants at two addresses, one in Bryndwr and one in Wigram.

Several people were assisting police, police said last night.

Bao’s distraught family, speaking from China yesterday, said they were heartbroken. Said Bao’s sister, Huafei Bao, “My mum has been crying since, and passed out a couple of times and my dad is heartbroken. We are just ordinary people. What can we do? We are so far away.”

Bao vanished on Wednesday while working in the Christchurch suburb of Wigram, where she was going door to door as part of her job. Police subsequently found one of her cellphones on the southern motorway near Blakes Rd.

At a press conference on Friday Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police were “growing increasingly concerned” for her and were treating her disappearance as unexplained. Police had received 40 tips from the public, and were assessing the information.

STUFF Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves speaks to media about the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

The last sighting of Bao was at 10.30am on Wednesday, however a friend reported speaking to her at 11.16am. During the call Bao asked how someone she was working with could transfer $600,000 from China to pay cash for a house.

The friend said Bao seemed normal.

In response to questions last night police would only say the investigation was ongoing. Detective Inspector Reeves thanked the public for coming forward with information and encouraged anyone who could be helpful to come forward “if they have information that may assist”.