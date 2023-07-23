Sleepy suburban street linked to missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves speaks to media about the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Police continue to investigate a house linked to the disappearance of Yanfei Bao in a sleepy suburb of Christchurch.

In a development overnight, police confirmed they had seized a vehicle of interest in relation to the investigation, and had executed two search warrants at two properties, one in Bryndwr and one in Wigram.

Several people were assisting officers, police said.

The large bungalow at Iriquois Place in Wigram is down a driveway. It has a garden shed out front.

A resident earlier told Stuff they had seen Bao’s car parked in the street on Tuesday afternoon, a day before Bao disappeared. He said he saw the same car on Wednesday morning parked in a similar place.

He believed he had seen a grey coat rolled up in the passenger seat.

Nadine Roberts/Stuff The site of an investigation into Yanfei Bao’s disappearance.

On Sunday morning, a resident, who didn’t want to be named, said he had only seen the people in the house Iriquois Place house police were looking at a few times.

He said they said hello in a foreign language, and he thought the house was a flat people ran some businesses out of.

Previously, Stuff reported Bao spoke to a friend 45 minutes after she was last seen.

REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said real estate companies took the safety of their staff “very seriously”.

Supplied/Supplied Bao was last seen on Wednesday morning.

“I am sure this situation will sharpen that focus. Everyone in the real estate industry has Yanfei's family, friends and colleagues in their thoughts and we are hoping and praying that she is found safe and well.”

At 11.16am on Wednesday, Bao rang her friend Jin Tian and had a four-minute conversation with her.

During the conversation, Bao asked Tian how someone she was working with could transfer $600,000 (more than 2.6 million RMB) from China to pay cash for a house.

A screenshot showing the date, time and duration of the call was seen by The Press.

Tian told The Press, in an exclusive interview, the conversation was in Mandarin and Bao sounded normal with nothing to indicate anything was wrong.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Police search Wigram village green on Thursday.

Bao had been going door to door for work at 10.30am on Vickerys Rd when she went missing in the Wigram suburb on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said on Friday that one of her phones was found several kilometres west on the southern motorway near Blakes Rd.

At a press conference on Friday, Reeves said police were “growing increasingly concerned” for Bao and were treating her disappearance as unexplained.

Police had received 40 tips from the public, and were assessing the information.

supplied/Stuff A younger Bao, taken from a family portrait in China.

Bao’s distraught family, speaking from China, said they were heartbroken.

Bao’s sister, Huafei Bao said: “My mum has been crying since, and passed out a couple of times and my dad is heartbroken. We are just ordinary people. What can we do? We are so far away.”

Police contacted Huafei on Saturday night to ask for Bao’s ex-husband’s details in China, but have not received any further updates on Sunday morning.