Development in search for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao

44-year-old real estate agent Yanfei Bao disappeared while working in Wigram, Christchurch, on Wednesday, July 19.

A vehicle of interest has been seized in relation to the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Search warrants have also been executed at two addresses, one in Bryndwr and one in Wigram.

“Several people” were assisting the police, a spokesperson said.

Bao vanished on Wednesday while working in the Christchurch suburb of Wigram, where she was going door to door as part of her job.

At a press conference on Friday evening Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police were “growing increasingly concerned” for her and were treating her disappearance as unexplained.

Reeves said police found one of Bao’s cellphones on the Southern Motorway near Blakes Rd on Friday.

A police spokesperson confirmed there has been no new developments in finding Bao on Saturday morning. However, Reeves thanked the public for coming forward overnight with more than 40 pieces of information from the public, which police were in the process of assessing.