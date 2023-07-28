Power restored after outage for nearly 1800 homes in Christchurch

The outage has affected traffic lights on several streets. (File photo)

Several traffic lights were out and nearly 1800 homes were without power in central Christchurch for about an hour.

The outage affected 1796 homes in central Christchurch and the suburb of St Albans at 12.01pm on Friday.

Lines company Orion had restored power to all affected customers by 1.05pm.

Affected streets included Allard St, Barbadoes St, Bealey Ave, Bishop St, Caledonian Rd, Cambridge Tce, Canon St, Colombo St, Dollans Ln, Edgeware Rd, Edward Ave, Elderwood Ln, Ely St, Geraldine St, Lindsay St, Madras St, Manchester St, Melrose St, Otley St, Packe St, Purchas St, Salisbury St, and Sherborne St.