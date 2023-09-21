New course for road relay as Takahe to Akaroa canned

A runner in the Takahe to Akaroa relay on a downhill lap from Dyers Pass.

Athletics Canterbury will host the New Zealand road relay running championships on a new course in North Canterbury later this month, with some regrets and following controversy in 2022.

For 82 years the relay had been run from the Sign of the Takahe to Akaroa, and was considered a classic event for runners.

However, last year, 12 days before the 2022 relay, a regional not national event, Waka Kotahi rejected the organisers’ road management plan. The relay went ahead at short notice on an improvised course at Bottle Lake Forest.

Waka Kotahi said they had advised the relay organisers of the changes required, starting in November 2021, and that a road management plan was only submitted to them on September 12, 2022, which was rejected next day.

Athletics Canterbury general manager Ian Thomas said the curtain had not gone completely on the Takahe-Akaroa relay and its legacy.

“Our decision to not hold the Takahe to Akaroa relay this year doesn't mean we have abandoned it altogether.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Multiple New Zealand running champion Phil Costley, of the University of Canterbury, right, hands on the baton to teammate Rowan Hooper in a Takahe to Akaroa relay some years ago.

“Rather, we are being practical about the challenges of organising events of this nature on state highways, prioritising safety. In light of this, we've chosen to seek an alternative course.”

The new relay course would start and finish at the Loburn Domain near Rangiora on September 30, with runners covering a mixture of shingle and tarseal roads. The event was named the Loburn 68.

With the relay not being held on a state highway, Waka Kotahi approval for a road management plan was not required. This was the responsibility of the Waimakariri District Council.

“Our engagement has been exclusively with the Waimakariri District Council regarding the approval of the traffic management plan, and they have been excellent to deal with,” Thomas said.

“The plan received its approval earlier this year in May, and the entire process ran seamlessly from beginning to end.”

Thomas hoped 150 teams made up of athletics club teams and community teams from around the country would be competing.

“We know that road relays hold a special place in people’s hearts, they love the competition, camaraderie, and atmosphere created by this type of event.

“We are committed to ensuring the ongoing success of road relay events in our region for many years to come, despite the challenges.”

He said Athletics Canterbury saw the Loburn 68 as an event to help grow the sport.

supplied/Stuff Photographs from the inaugural Takahe to Akaroa relay in 1935 when part of the course was over tussock covered hills and paddocks.

“It is open to any group of runners interested in getting together a team and experiencing the unique thrill of a road relay. Additionally, we have plans to extend invitations to international teams in the future.

“The existing Loburn 68 traffic management plan has been designed for the long term, requiring only minor adjustments on an annual basis.”

A reporter from The Press, Phillip Hewland, started the Takahe to Akaroa relay in 1935 when most of the route to Akaroa was a shingle road and part of the course was over paddocks and tussock-covered hills. The relay peaked in the 1980s with around 1400 men and women competing in more than 180 teams.

One race tradition was for the runner in the fastest team on the last lap into Akaroa to carry a message from the mayor of Christchurch to the mayor of Akaroa in a baton.

This baton and all others used by the relay teams were made from lightweight flax stalks harvested from Banks Peninsula. Each baton was painted with the team’s relevant club colours.

Thomas said this tradition of flax stalk batons would continue with the Loburn 68.