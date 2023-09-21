Young person reported missing in Christchurch found safe and well

Police asked for information regarding the whereabouts of Harmony.

A young person reported missing from Christchurch has been found safe and well, police said.

Harmony, whose surname and age were not provided, had been missing since 2.30pm on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

She was last seen getting off a bus on Riccarton Rd wearing a black hooded puffer vest, a branded t-shirt, pants and white sports shoes.

Police issued an update shortly after midnight saying she had been found safe and well.

A spokesperson said police and the young person’s family wished to thank everyone who provided information and assistance to locate her.