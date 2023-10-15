One person has died following serious crash in Canterbury

Westpac helicopters responded to a two car crash in Colgate on Saturday.

One person died overnight, after a two-car crash in Canterbury resulted in multiple people with injuries on Saturday.

Police confirmed one person, who was critically injured, died early on Sunday morning at Christchurch Hospital.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Homebush Rd and Malvern Hills Road, Coalgate, near Selwyn at about 10.55am on Saturday.

Two Westpac Rescue Helicopters were dispatched to the area, and a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it also had three ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and one operations manager at the scene.

Three further people were believed to be seriously injured, and two had moderate injuries after the crash.

A police spokesperson has since said four people are reported to be seriously injured.