Person dies after being hit by a train in Canterbury

Emergency services are investigating a serious incident involving a train in Darfield.

A person has died after they were hit by a train in Christchurch.

The incident happened on Mathias St near SH73 in Darfield about 7.15am on Wednesday, police said.

SH73 is closed while the police serious crash unit conducts a scene examination.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

Motorists are warned to expect delays and are asked to take an alternative route.

On Tuesday, a youth driving a stolen car collided with a train on Blenheim Rd in Christchurch.

It was “good luck, rather than good management” that they weren't seriously injured or killed, Christchurch metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said.

“Obviously, when you've got a driver of a vehicle trying to think they can beat a train it's never going to be a positive outcome.

“The poor train driver is going to be going through some traumatic stuff over the next few days.”