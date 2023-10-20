Car collides with freight train in Canterbury

The collision took place at a level crossing near the town of Dunsandel.

A car collided with a freight train near the Canterbury town of Dunsandel on Friday morning.

KiwiRail says the incident at 10.20am was at the Fraser Road level crossing.

Fire and emergency crews assisted at the scene and neither the train driver nor the driver of the vehicle were injured in the accident.

A photo provided by a passer-by showed a silver saloon off to the side of the tracks with damage to its hood.

Police were on the scene investigating further.

The line would remain closed until police gave clearance for it to re-open.