Person critically injured following possible brawl outside Christchurch motel

A serious incident outside the Aotea Motel on Bealey Ave has left one person in hospital in critical condition.

Police were called at 12.18am on Thursday to say a person was “seriously injured” outside the Aotea Motel on Bealey Ave, a spokesperson said.

The person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, a St John spokesperson said, after an ambulance and rapid response were sent to the scene.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Emergency services were at the scene just after midnight, including police and St John.

A person living in the neighbourhood said there were gang brawls “every day” near the motel, and he assumed this was just another one of those fights.

The midnight brawl had started out with a group, they said, before it became one-on-one. One person was visibly injured, while another was seen running from the scene, they said.

It looked like a stabbing, the person said, after seeing what may have been a knife in the offender’s hand and “a lot of blood”.

Chris Skelton/Stuff A person living in the neighbourhood said there were gang brawls every day around the Bealey Ave site.

The entrance to the motel, at the eastern end of Bealey Ave, was cordoned off by police tape on Thursday morning.

At least nine yellow police markers could be seen positioned on the footpath and in the driveway, and what appeared to be blood was visibly spattered on the front door of the motel’s entrance and on the floor outside.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The incident comes just weeks after a teenager was found in a pool of blood outside a motel 2km away, Cashel Court Motel.

One lane of Bealey Ave, one of the city’s busiest streets, was sectioned off for about 100m.

Two police officers were stationed on guard outside the motel.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Officers remained stationed outside the motel on Thursday morning.

It comes weeks after a 17-year-old was left lying in a pool of blood outside Cashel Court Motel, about 2km away.

He was found by his sister, who believed he had been stabbed.

The teenager was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate to serious condition.