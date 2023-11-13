Police appeal for sightings of Christchurch man, last seen in August

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Christchurch man who has been missing for more than three months, and are appealing for any information from the public.

The 63-year-old was last seen at his home on Colombo St, St Albans in Christchurch, in August, but hasn’t been home since.

His last known location was near Mt Prospect on Kakapo Road, Te Anau, on October 26, and police believe he may still be in the Te Anau area.

Wallis is described as a “quiet man” who lives a “solitary life”, but both his family and the police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Wallis, or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 105 and quote reference file number: 230807/7610.