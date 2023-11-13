Blackmoore's killer claimed memory blank about confession

David Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum are accused of being parties to the murder of Angela Blackmoore in August 1995.

A man who confessed to the murder of Angela Blackmoore in a police interview later told a friend he hadn’t a clue what he had said.

Jeremy Powell made the statement in a call which was played to the jury in the High Court trial of David Peter Hawken, 50, and Rebecca Elizabeth Wright-Meldrum, 51, on Monday.

The pair deny they were parties to the murder of Blackmoore, 21, on August 17, 1995. The trial is in its second week.

Powell confessed to bludgeoning and stabbing Blackmoore to death in the Wainoni house she shared with her fiancé, Laurie Anderson, when he was interviewed by police on October 25, 2019.

He was identified from information elicited by a $100,000 reward.

Powell told police that Wright-Meldrum, who was his girlfriend at the time of the murder, helped him get into Blackmoore’s house, as Blackmoore was very security conscious, and claimed Hawken ordered the hit, agreeing to pay them $10,000.

After his arrest in 2019, Powell, then on remand in custody, called a friend the next day to ask him to collect his firearms and store them for him.

The friend asked him what he had said to the police, and he replied he didn’t “have a clue” as he was “high as a kite on MDMA” at the time.

Apparently he had confessed to Blackmoore’s murder, he said, but he had been told his confession might not be worth the paper it was written on.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff In a court appearance in February, 2019, Jeremy Powell pleaded guilty to Angela Blackmoore’s murder in August 1995.

In other evidence, Dr Martin Sage, the pathologist who conducted a post-mortem examination on Blackmoore, told the court she died instantly from a lethal stab wound through the forehead, but would have died from her two chest wounds unless medical intervention had been very quick,

She suffered a “forceful and prolonged homicidal assault” which would have been very painful, and the 39 wounds she sustained could have been inflicted in a couple of minutes, he said.

Asked to comment on whether the attack went beyond what was required to kill, Sage said non-professional killers often found it “a lot more difficult than they had thought”.

It wasn’t like TV, he said.

The knife wound to her forehead had the appearance of a “coup de grâce”, and some of her wounds were typical of a person trying to fend off their assailant, he said.

Supplied Angela Blackmoore with her fiance Laurie Anderson, on holiday at Fox Glacier.

Calls made by Hawken in October and November 2019 and intercepted by police were played to the jury on Monday.

By the time of the calls, Hawken knew two people had been arrested for Blackmoore’s murder but, in the calls, said he did not know who they were.

Hawken was recorded saying he was selling up his firewood business and chattels as he wanted to tidy up things, mainly because of an impending bowel operation.

He said he was happy and relieved police had arrested two people for Blackmoore’s murder, because after 23 years he was finally in the clear.

He told his daughter he was going to Poland where his partner was having an operation and where he might get his surgery as well. He probably wouldn’t be coming back, he said.

When Detective Inspector Tom Fitzgerald rang to arrange an interview in November 2019, Hawken told Fitzgerald he expected to be a witness for the prosecution, but said “please don’t rip me to bits”.

In other calls, Hawken indicated he suspected police might turn on him and said” “I can’t let them f.....g stitch me up. I mean, it’s not right.”

In a call to his aunt, he said he would at the end of the day “be walking”.

“We’ll see how the police go about it, because if they want me on their side, I’m more than happy to be on their side and nail this f....r, but if they wanna go me, well, then I’m going to flip it around and f.....g have a crack at them cause, yeah, I’m over it.”

The trial continues.