Blackmoore's killer claims he was high on MDMA and can't remember confession

David Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum are accused of being parties to the murder of Angela Blackmoore in August 1995.

A man who confessed to the murder of Angela Blackmoore in a police interview later told a friend he could not remember what he had said.

Jeremy Powell made the statement in a call from prison which was played to the jury in the High Court trial of David Peter Hawken, 50, and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, who deny they were parties to the murder of Blackmoore, 21, on August 17, 1995. The trial entered its second week on Monday.

Blackmoore was bludgeoned and stabbed to death in the house she shared with her fiancé, Laurie Anderson, in Vancouver Cres, Wainoni, by Powell, who confessed to the murder on October 25, 2019, after police acted on information elicited by a $100,000 reward.

Powell told police that Wright-Meldrum, who was his girlfriend at the time of the murder, helped him get into Blackmoore’s house, as Blackmoore was very security conscious, and claimed Hawken ordered the hit, agreeing to pay them $10,000.

After his arrest on October 25, 2019, Powell, then on remand in custody, called a friend the next day to ask him to collect his firearms and store them for him.

The friend asked him what he had said to the police, and he replied he didn’t know as he was “high as a kite on MDMA” at the time. Apparently he had confessed to Blackmoore’s murder, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Jeremy Powell plead guilty to Blackmoore’s murder midway through his own trial in October 2019.

In other evidence, calls made by Hawken in October and November 2019 and intercepted by police were played to the jury. By then, Hawken knew two people had been arrested for Blackmoore’s murder but, in the calls, said he did not know who they were.

Hawken was recorded saying he was selling up his firewood business and chattels as he wanted to tidy up things, mainly because of an impending bowel operation.

He said he was happy and relieved police had arrested two people for Blackmoore’s murder, because after 23 years he was finally in the clear.

He told his daughter he was going to Poland where his partner was having an operation and where he might get his surgery as well. He probably wouldn’t be coming back, he said.

When Detective Inspector Tom Fitzgerald rang to arrange an interview in November 2019, Hawken said he expected to be a witness for the prosecution but said “please don’t rip me to bits”.

Supplied Angela Blackmoore with her fiance Laurie Anderson, on holiday at Fox Glacier.

In other calls he suspected police might turn on him and said, “I can’t let them f----g stitch me up. I mean it’s not right”.

In a call to his aunt, he said he would at the end of the day “be walking”.

“We’ll see how the police go about it because if they want me on their side, I’m more than happy to be on their side and nail this f---r but if they wanna go me, well then I’m going to flip it around and f---g have a crack at them cause yeah I’m over it.”