Passersby call police about clump of hair sticking out of car boot

Sophie Milne drove around Christchurch for a week unknowingly with a clump of a hairdressing mannequin's hair sticking out of the boot.

It was on Saturday morning when the police called and asked the 26-year-old what it was about, after they’d fielded a bunch of calls.

It took a few moments, but then Milne connected the dots.

It was the hair of a mannequin head (called Cher) she previously used for hairdressing training, that had been rolling around in the trunk of her car.

She said the police officer sounded relieved. Meanwhile, she was embarrassed.

So Milne wanted to clear the air – “for all the people lying awake at night wondering if someone has a body in their boot”.

The last time she remembered going into the boot was about a week earlier, after a Saturday grocery shop at Pak n Save.

She'd since had a busy week, driving all around Christchurch – including to visit her mum at the hospital.

“There are probably people all around Christchurch that have seen it.”

While embarrassed, she said there were some lovely people who luckily cared enough to call it in. Better to be safe than sorry.

Cher had since been removed from her boot.

Milne posted it on her community Facebook page, where about three or four people responded saying they’d seen her.

One woman responded saying they tried to flag Milne down on the motorway, but she turned off.

”We debated for a full 10 mins whether we should do anything about it, then I concluded that I would never live with myself if a kid had jumped in your boot or something for a laugh.

“We called the 10-5 hotline and the operator said they would put a call-out to the local police to keep an eye out for your car. I’m so sorry to cause you embarrassment, but holy hell I’m relieved lol."

Police said they were notified at 9:51am on Saturday of hair sticking out of a boot on SH1, near Rolleston.

Police followed up with the registered owner of the vehicle, a spokesperson said.

“Generally speaking, we can say that we’d always rather people call police if they have any concerns about suspicious behaviour or concerns for anyone’s safety, so we can make enquiries.

“We’d rather it turn out to be nothing that not be notified of something that needed police attention.”