File called 'dodgy' discredits prime witness, defence says

David Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum deny charges they were parties to the murder of Angela Blackmoore in 1995.

An explanation for the presence of extreme pornography video titles on devices used by a prime witness in the Blackmoore trial was not credible, the High Court was told.

A forensic computer specialist called by the defence gave evidence on Thursday in the trial of David Peter Hawken, 51, and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 50, on charges they were party to the murder of Angela Blackmoore, 21, on August 17, 1995.

The charges arose from a confession by Christchurch fitter and welder Jeremy Powell in a police interview 24 years later in 2019.

He said he was assisted in the killing by Wright-Meldrum, then his girlfriend, and was acting on orders from Hawken, who was to pay them $10,000.

Earlier in the trial, Powell said extreme pornography titles found on his devices must have been there when he bought them second hand from different people.

He then said he may have downloaded objectionable material by accident and then deleted it.

Brent Whale, a forensic computer specialist, said two hard drives and two devices used by Powell had remnants of what the users of them had accessed. He had found titles of extreme videos but the videos themselves no longer existed on the computer, he said.

He compared the exercise as going to the library, finding titles on index files but discovering the book was not on the shelves.

Whale said he had found a filed called “dodgy” on Powell’s device containing a list of video files with extreme pornographic names. The file structure also contained material about Dungeons and Dragons, which was a game Powell was interested in.

JOHN KIRK ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Jeremy Powell has given evidence against his former girlfriend, Rebecca Wright-Meldrum and former acquaintance David Hawken in their trial.

Powell’s explanation that he had inadvertently downloaded some extreme files in the “dodgy file” was not plausible, Whale said.

Powell’s explanation that extreme titles and clips found on his devices were loaded before he obtained the devices was also not credible, Whale said.

Some of the titles had clearly been downloaded after Powell had downloaded a document relevant only to him.

Some of the extreme titles were exactly the same on different devices owned by Powell, which meant they had to be the same user.

The actual content downloaded might have been different from the titles, but the title was used to select the file, Whale said.

The description of the material was very detailed and downloaded “regardless of what he ended up getting”.

In cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Mitchell McClenaghan, Whale said he had seen no extreme videos on Powell’s laptop and Powell had not searched the internet for objectionable material and neither had he been on the dark web.

An ordinary user would not have detected the titles on the devices, he said.

The devices contained millions of files and titles could be misleading. Powell had 966 videos accessible on his desktop computer and about 440 were unplayable or corrupted.

Whale said it was possible Powell had transferred a folder onto his laptop to watch one kind of movie and unknowingly taken another 199 other files, but that didn’t explain the “dodgy” file.

He agreed the extreme titles were only a small portion of the commercially available movies and legitimate pornography on Powell’s devices.

Evidence in the trial has now finished, and the case will recommence on Monday with closing addresses. Summing up is expected on Tuesday.