Christchurch standoff between police and 'man with a rifle' ends with no injuries

Police block off Avonhead Rd during an armed standoff with a person inside a house

An armed standoff between a man locked in a house “with a rifle” and police has ended.

Police responded earlier to reports of a person with a firearm at a residential address on Beatrice Place in Avonhead, Christchurch, prompting locals to be evacuated and a cordon around the area set up.

No injuries have been reported, and one person is now in custody, police say.

Enquiries are ongoing and there is still a police presence, including the cordon, in the area.

Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Area Commander, said:

“Police would like to thank the residents of Beatrice Place and the surrounding area for their patience while we worked to resolve this matter safely.

I’d also like to acknowledge the work of Police staff in attendance, including the Police Negotiation Team who worked for over eight hours to achieve this negotiated resolution safely for all parties.”

Earlier, a local resident, who lives just down from the house, said the man had come to the front window at the request of police and appeared to be speaking with them.

He was armed with a rifle, the resident said.

Nearly 300m of Avonhead Rd was blocked off to the public.

Police could be heard trying to speak with the person over a megaphone just after 7pm.

“Do the right thing mate, not just for yourself, but for your family and your community around you,” they said.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of, all you need to do is come out.”

The police cordon started at Grahams Road and ended at Coniston Avenue, they said.

The resident said that they had been asked to stay inside from around 2.30pm.

Tatiana Gibbs/Stuff At least seven police cars and officers with rifles are positioned on Avonhead Rd.

Police had been making attempts over a megaphone to ask the person to come out since then, she said.

The latest attempt was just before 6pm, she said.

They’re guaranteeing safety and saying that his family want him to come out, she said.

Another resident, said that police dogs were at the scene and road spikes were across the road.

It looked a bit like they were expecting someone to flee, they said.

A passerby said the armed police had shown up about 1pm, while they had been going for a walk.

Police with rifles were outside the address, they said, and some had their guns pointed at the house.