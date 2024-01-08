A vehicle crossed the centre line in Canterbury crash that left two dead

Two people were killed and five others injured after a car crash in Sefton, North Canterbury, on Monday.

Two people have died after a multi-vehicle crash in Sefton, Canterbury, according to police.

The crash, which happened just after 10am, was between two cars.

In one of the cars, two people died and a third person was injured. In the other car, two people had moderate to serious injures.

Stuff understands the vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said it was too soon to know exactly what happened in the Sefton crash, but confirmed one of the vehicles had crossed the centre line.

McDaniel said the crash was now being investigated by detectives from Rangiora and would not comment further until that work was complete.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff SH1/Main North Rd is blocked at Sefton following a multi-vehicle crash on January 8.

The road was blocked and motorists were asked to avoid the area while the crash was cleared.

A St John spokesperson added that they were called to the scene at 10.08am and had sent two helicopters, three ambulances, one rapid response unit and a manager to the scene.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff At least one person is critically injured as a result of the crash

They transported two people to Christchurch Hospital via helicopter, with one in a critical condition and the other in a serious condition.

Three others are in a moderate condition and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

According to the Ministry of Transport, seven people had died on NZ roads in January, prior to this incident.