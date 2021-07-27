New Zealand buying more from Chinese region linked to forced labour

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

As countries around the world try to stop the importation of goods produced using forced labour in Xinjiang, China, New Zealand has actually increased its imports.

Exports from the region where up to a million people have been detained in re-education camps have increased to $4.9 million in the first six months of 2021. This is double the amount from the same period in 2020, according to data from China’s customs authority.

It is impossible to confirm whether the goods are produced using forced labour, but commentators say much of what is produced in the agricultural region is thought to in some way be connected to forced labour.

“Officials should be keeping an eye on goods coming directly from Xinjiang because there is a higher degree of likelihood it will be associated with some part of the oppressive architecture there,” said James Leibold, a senior fellow at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. “We need to do a lot more to make sure our supply chains are clean to things like forced labour.”

He added that because Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps produces a lot of the agricultural products that are then exported from the region this increases concerns. The US placed sanctions on this company citing human rights abuses against the Uyghur.

Chinese customs data shows exports from Xinjiang to New Zealand included a range of products such as cotton sheets and clothing, furniture, tomato paste, grapes and jam and marmalades.

Globally there are significant concerns about China’s minority Uyghur population due to the arbitrary detention of up to a million people in Xinjiang. Detainees and prisoners are subjected to torture and other ill-treatment, cultural and political indoctrination, and forced labour, according to US non-profit Human Rights Watch. China denies the existence of forced labour in Xinjiang and says the arrangements are voluntary and part of a poverty alleviation programme, while the camps are part of a crackdown on terror.

However, a New Zealand-based Uyghur, who asked not to be named because of concerns for his family still in Xinjiang, said he wants to see all products from Xinjiang banned because of the likelihood they’ve been made by forced labour.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Police officers stand at the outer entrance of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center, China's largest detention center, which is twice the size of Vatican City and has room for at least 10,000 inmates.

“Anyone who is buying a product that is made in Xinjiang or exported out of Xinjiang is supporting the genocide, and is funding the genocide, and funding the use of forced labour,” he said. “It’s easier to stop exports rather than to stop the individual products.”

The US has taken steps towards doing this. It has issued import bans on cotton, tomatoes and polysilicon that are imported from the region. While Australia has a modern slavery act that makes large businesses report what they’re doing to assess and address modern slavery risks in their global operations and supply chain.

Despite the New Zealand government stating firmly that there is “clear evidence of severe human rights abuses,” it lacks the legal mechanisms to unilaterally apply sanctions outside the United Nations framework.

The Government in 2020 abandoned the National Party’s Autonomous Sanctions Bill, which had lingered in the halls of Parliament for years, and would have created such an independent sanctions regime. A similar bill was reintroduced earlier this year.

Brent Burmester, Director of the Centre for Research on Modern Slavery at the University of Auckland, said New Zealand has laws that criminalise modern slavery domestically, but has very little to deter goods coming in from overseas that have been produced under modern slavery conditions.

He says at the very least we need laws that mean companies are compelled to report on the conditions at workplaces within their supply chains abroad.

“Consumers don’t want to feel like their consumption choices are leading to misery in the workplace in other parts of the world,” Burmester said.