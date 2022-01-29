'For Covid to go away': An end to the pandemic dominates Chinese New Year wishes
Standing in front of two red wishing trees set up at Christchurch’s Westfield Riccarton mall, Alicia Cutts feels “very emotional and homesick”.
The Malaysian Chinese, who has lived in Christchurch for more than nine years, has not visited her family back home since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I feel the festive atmosphere of Chinese New Year less and less, as we are away from our families for a long time,” she said.
“It is supposed to be a big family gathering, with lots of food, blessing and laughter. But not for me this year.”
READ MORE:
* Covid-19: Move to red disrupts culturally significant events for New Zealand's East Asian community
* Wellingtonians celebrate Lunar New Year with food, friends and family
Chinese lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on February 1 this year. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.
Amid the disruption of Covid-19, Chinese living in New Zealand are turning to distant blessings and online gatherings with their extended families back home in order to celebrate the biggest cultural event of the year.
Becky Liu said her way to keep the festive spirit alive would be through traditional food and video chatting with her family in Guangzhou, China.
“We are going to hold a big party for the coming lunar New Year, and share some traditional food with our friends,” she said.
“It is a tough time for everyone. We just need to get our mind out of it (the pandemic) for some time.”
Two common wishes hanging on the trees were for “good health and happy family”, and “no Covid”.
Venessa Peneha, who has studied Chinese for a year at the University of Canterbury, wished “a smooth, safe and peaceful year” for herself and her family.
“I love it. It's fun because I can experience Chinese culture here,” she said.
Kargah Brady was holding a red paper with the Chinese character for Tiger.
“I learned my birth year, which is Monkey. We saw lots of New Year resolutions, New Year wishes on the tree,” she said.
“I wish to have a great party for my 17th birthday next week, and my friend hopes she won’t have a car crash in the coming year as she just got her driver’s licence.”
The threat of Covid-19 continues to disrupt festivities.
Large events for the Chinese lunar New Year celebration have all been cancelled after New Zealand moved to the red light traffic setting at midnight on Sunday.
Under the restrictions, events are limited to 100 people with the use of vaccine passports.
Auckland Lantern Festival, previously scheduled for February 10-13 at the Auckland Showgrounds, has been cancelled for the third year in a row because of Covid-19.
The South Island Moon Festival in Christchurch has been rescheduled from November 18 to 21 last year to some time later this year, with no exact date yet announced for reopening.
In China, the lunar New Year holiday lasts for 16 days, and has been dubbed the world’s biggest human migration. For many, it is the only time they will see their families all year.
However, for the third year in a row, Chinese authorities have been discouraging people from making long-distance trips, fearing that travel and family gatherings could cause new spikes in Covid cases.
What is Chinese lunar New Year?
- The dates in which Chinese New Year falls vary from year to year, though they always fall some time between January 21 and February 20, depending on the moon.
- 2022 is the year of the Tiger. It starts from February 1, and ends on January 21, 2023. Last year was the year of the Ox.
- The New Year celebration is centred around family reunions and New Year blessings. It is celebrated in many countries, not just China.
- Also known as ‘Spring Festival’, Chinese New Year celebrations typically last 16 days, including New Year's Eve and the first 15 days of the first month of the lunar calendar.
- To prepare for the holiday, people often clean every corner of their house, or at least try to, to get rid of bad fortune from the old year.
- Festivities always go hand in hand with food. On New Year's Eve, several generations of family gather to eat the family reunion dinner.
- The most common Chinese New Year greeting is “Xīnnián kuàile” (新年快乐), which directly translates as "New Year Happiness".
- It is probably the favourite holiday for children. During a visit to older relatives, they are usually gifted money in these red envelopes. Most people wear new traditional clothes for the holiday.