Top court accepts Chinese assurances, clears way for extradition

The Supreme Court’s decision is the latest act in Kyung Yup Kim’s decade-long battle to avoid extradition. (File photo)

It is now up to Justice Minister Kris Faafoi to decide if he will intervene in the extradition of a New Zealand resident accused of murdering a woman in China, or allow him to be sent to the country to face trial.

In a decision issued on Wednesday, the Supreme Court said Faafoi could rely on China’s assurances that a New Zealand resident, Kyung Yup Kim, would not face an unfair trial or torture if he was sent to China.

The court’s judgment reinstates previous Justice Minister Amy Adams’ decision to surrender Kim for extradition.

But Kim’s lawyer Tony Ellis has called the judgment “appalling”.

“It's an appalling human rights decision watering down the protections against torture and fair trial,” he said. “No developed country for quite some time has agreed to extradite somebody to China because of its poor human rights record.”

He is now promising other action – to the United Nations human rights committee and perhaps to the New Zealand High Court – to stop extradition, as well asking Faafoi to reconsider Kim’s case because of his ill-health.

Margaret Taylor of Amnesty International’s New Zealand division said she was surprised and disappointed by the decision. “We certainly share the concerns of this gentleman’s lawyer,” she said. “We do not trust China’s assurances,” she said.

The decision was a let down to the public, too. “None of these things are what New Zealand citizens should expect,” Taylor said. “We’re better than this.”

READ MORE:

* Marathon Chinese extradition case for murder suspect living in New Zeland delayed again as more information to be sought

* Government faces thorny decision after Supreme Court says China extradition could occur

* Chinese extradition case: lawyer for accused man has plan B if extradition upheld

* Alleged killer fighting extradition to China has brain tumour and is suicidal

* To the Supreme Court: Diplomatic assurances from China are meaningless



Kim, who turns 47 this year, fears being tortured and not receiving a fair trial if he is extradited to face a charge that he murdered a young woman in Shanghai.

Ellis said Kim was very disappointed with the Supreme Court judgment. Ellis said he would seek assurances from Faafoi that Kim would not be extradited while other legal action was taken.

A spokesman for Faafoi said the minister was considering the court’s judgment and would not comment in the meantime.

Kim’s grounds for challenging extradition now include serious mental and physical ill-health, but that issue was not part of the Supreme Court case.

Kim was born in South Korea but came to New Zealand in 1989, aged 14, and is a permanent resident. He has other family here including two daughters.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Justice Susan Glazebrook, with Justice Mark O'Regan, delivers an earlier Supreme Court judgment on Kyung Yup Kim's extradition case. (File photo)

Kim denies the Chinese allegation that he killed a young woman, Peiyun Chen, during a December 2009 visit to Shanghai.

In May 2011 China asked for him to be extradited. The request included an assurance that, if convicted, the death penalty would not be imposed.

Later more assurances were given including the right to a fair trial and to not use torture.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the decision to surrender Kim for extradition should be set aside, but in the latest Supreme Court decision on the Crown’s appeal three judges overturned that and reinstated the decision to surrender Kim.

The Supreme Court asked for further assurances which it decided could be relied on.

“For these reasons, we are satisfied the further assurances provided a reasonable basis on which the Minister of Justice could be satisfied that there was no real risk that Mr Kim would be subject to an act of torture on surrender to the PRC [People’s Republic of China],” the Supreme Court said.

It’s conclusion on fair trial assurances was virtually identical.

Two of the judges disagreed and would have stopped extradition until the Justice Minister had reconsidered the extradition request afresh.

Although Kim is wanted for "intentional homicide", China hoped his case would be a test case that would set a precedent internationally for "economic criminals" it wants to extradite.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Kyung Yup Kim’s lawyer, Tony Ellis, says Kim is very disappointed with the Supreme Court judgment. (File photo)

The Crown told the appeal hearing that China had powerful incentives to stick to the assurances because it wants international law enforcement co-operation to return other alleged criminals.

Ellis said China would be “delighted” with the Supreme Court’s decision.

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner in goods, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

However, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a speech last year that significant differences existed between the two countries in perspectives on topics such as political systems, freedoms and liberties.

Some differences could be positive but others challenged New Zealand’s interests and values, she said.

But in the context of Kim’s case, when Faafoi asked for her advice, Mahuta said she believed China’s assurances could be relied on for how Kim would be treated.

“The minister considered the PRC had ‘compelling incentives to do so’ as she explained,” the court said of her first letter in October 2021.

In the later letter to Faafoi in November 2021 she addressed concerns that human rights groups thought the assurances were not reliable, given China’s record.

“The minister reiterated that the ‘criminal and non-political character of Mr Kim’s case’ underpinned her advice that the assurances would be kept,” the court said.

“The minister has carefully explained her assessment and there is no evidential basis on which the court should not accept it,” the Supreme Court said.

Kim spent more than five years in custody in Auckland while he fought the extradition attempt, and more than two years on bail that was effectively house arrest. The conditions were relaxed in July 2019.