Top court decides in favour of accepting Chinese extradition assurances

A New Zealand resident accused of killing a woman in China faces the prospect of extradition there, where he fears torture and an unfair trial.

In a split decision on Wednesday a majority of the Supreme Court said China’s assurances about treatment of the man meant he was not at risk of unfair trial or torture.

The case poses diplomatic and potentially legal problems for New Zealand, if Justice Minister Kris Faafoi stands by the decision of a previous justice minister to surrender the man to China.

Kyung Yup Kim, who turns 47 this year, fears being tortured and not receiving a fair trial if he is extradited to face a charge that he murdered a young woman in Shanghai.

His lawyer Tony Ellis said Kim was very disappointed with the Supreme Court judgment.

Ellis said he would seek assurances from Faafoi that Kim would not be extradited while other legal action was taken before the United Nations human rights committee and, if necessary, New Zealand courts.

As well as legal grounds for challenging the extradition, Kim has serious health problems, including a small brain tumour.

Kim is Korean-born but came to New Zealand in 1989, aged 14, and is a permanent resident. He has other family here including two daughters.

Kim denies the Chinese authority's allegation that he killed a young woman, Peiyun Chen, during a December 2009 visit to Shanghai.

In May 2011 China asked for him to be extradited. The request included an assurance that, if convicted, the death penalty would not be imposed.

Later more assurances were given including the right to a fair trial and to not use torture.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the decision to surrender Kim for extradition should be set aside, but in the latest Supreme Court decision three judges overturned that. Two of the judges would have stopped extradition.

Although Kim is wanted for "intentional homicide", China hopes the extradition process would set a precedent for "economic criminals" it wants to extradite.

The Crown told the appeal hearing that China’s assurances were reliable and it had powerful incentives to stick to them because China wants international law enforcement co-operation to return other alleged criminals.

Kim spent more than five years in custody in Auckland while he fought the extradition attempt, and more than two years on bail that was effectively house arrest. The conditions were relaxed in July 2019.