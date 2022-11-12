Connecting people, connecting cultures: A decade of China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines has established itself as the premier airline connecting New Zealand with China and onwards to the world.

From the moment New Zealand and China opened diplomatic relations some 50 years ago, increasingly stronger bonds have formed between the two nations to the point that today, China is New Zealand's biggest trading partner.

Helping along the way are companies like China Southern Airlines, with the Guangzhou-headquartered carrier rapidly establishing itself as the premier airline connecting New Zealand with China and onwards to the world.

It seems like just yesterday that the first China Southern touched down in Auckland, but it was in fact a decade ago. "This route launch created an air bridge from southern China to New Zealand," says general manager Lily Wang. "It also marked the start of our airline being a bridge and ambassador for cultural exchange."

So auspicious was the occasion that the Airbus 330 was greeted by then Prime Minister John Key, Auckland Mayor Len Brown and other officials from China and New Zealand.

Excitement for the event and the bright future it heralded was well placed: from an initial three flights per week, the Guangzhou-Auckland flight increased to daily frequency just months later in October 2011, eventually carrying more than 52,000 passengers that year.

SUPPLIED China Southern has also sponsored the Auckland Lantern Festival and participated in many charity events.

This was just the beginning of a lengthy track record of firsts as China Southern actively contributed to developing friendly and close relations between New Zealand and China. Milestones include:

In 2012, China Southern hosted its Global Annual Conference in Auckland, carrying more than 500 passengers and conference delegates into the city and marking the first time one of its Airbus A380 aircraft landed at Auckland International Airport.



A total of 121,000 passengers were carried between Auckland and Guangzhou in 2012



Then Prime Minister John Key led a delegation to China Southern's Guangzhou headquarters in 2013; the city initiated a 72-hour visa-free policy at the same time, making Guangzhou an ideal hub for further world travel.



Also in 2013, China Southern introduced the latest Boeing 787-800 to the Auckland-Guangzhou route and increased flights from daily to 10 per week.



By 2014, two flights per week were operated on the route with a carrying capacity of 3,146 seats. Direct flights between Christchurch and Guangzhou soon followed, with more than 200,000 passengers carried in this year.



During the epidemic, China Southern contributed to maintaining the operation between New Zealand and China. From March 2020 to September 30, 2022, a total of 247 passenger flights from Auckland to Guangzhou carried 24,068 passengers, and a total of 295 cargo flights. A total of 9,909 tons of exported goods from New Zealand to China were transported.

In fact, Wang says by 2017 the number of tourists visiting New Zealand from the mainland numbered more than 400,000, with a quarter coming through the Guangzhou hub and aboard the airliner. "China Southern is proud of the role it has played in developing tourism between our two countries with practical and meaningful actions," she adds.

SUPPLIED By 2017 the number of tourists visiting New Zealand from the mainland numbered more than 400,000

Elaborating on the contributions made by the airline towards cultural exchange and enrichment, Wang points to multiple initiatives supported over the past decade. Notably among these was its sponsorship of the Terracotta Warriors exhibit at Te Papa in Wellington, bringing the more than 2000-years-old world-famous relics from China's first Emperor, Qin Shi Huang, to local shores.

China Southern has also sponsored the Auckland Lantern Festival and participated in many charity events, including the Auction of China Chamber of Commerce, the Children's Cancer Foundation, the Round the Bays running race, and become a national partner of Ronald McDonald House.

While 2019 culminated in China Southern carrying a whopping 369,000 passengers between the two countries, global events have had their effect in more recent times. However, as the pandemic recedes, China Southern is again demonstrating its commitment to New Zealand and cultural exchanges between the two countries, says Wang.

"Our latest initiative with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise is the New Zealand Cares Day. Every Tuesday in 2022, well-known Kiwi companies provide customised epidemic prevention products for passengers in our Guangzhou and Beijing Sky Pearl Lounges."

The first such day – back in January – saw the lounges decked out with eye-catching combined China Southern and New Zealand elements. A limited-edition epidemic prevention package offered to passengers included hand sanitiser, propolis toothpaste, Manuka honey lozenges, antibacterial laundry detergent, immunoglobulin milk powder, sheep milk powder and organic tea bags.

Initiatives like New Zealand Cares Day show that Kiwi hosts and the airline itself value Chinese visitors and local citizens, providing care in every way possible, Wang says. "As we move steadily back to business as usual, China Southern is taking every precaution to put the health and safety of passengers and citizens first with humanised, digitalised, refined, personalised and convenient air travel.

"New Zealand is a key market for our company, Chinese people love to visit, and we look forward to a lasting relationship of mutual respect and trust."

For more information about China Southern Airlines and its initiatives, visit: https://www.csair.com/nz/en/index.shtml

