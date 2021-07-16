The China Challenge: How confident can Beijing be about its future?

As New Zealand has grown closer to China, so too have concerns about that country's human rights record and behaviour towards international institutions.

OPINION: China’s rise now dominates our view of the future. Freed of its Marxist doctrines, its economy has grown with startling speed. It is now the second largest in the world and numerous experts tell us that it will surpass the United States in a few years.

Straight-line projections are of course risky. A few decades ago Japan’s hopes of the top position were hailed in books with titles like Japan as Number One. It is now number three.

But China’s expectation of reaching the top seems better founded. If it does, there seems no reason why we should fear such economic success, which after all benefits us all. But we wriggle uneasily at the thought because this rising economic power is fuelling a sour and aggressive nationalism.

Chinatopix Via AP The Yangshan container port in Shanghai. ‘’Freed of its Marxist doctrines, its economy has grown with startling speed,’’ says Gerald Hensley.

Totalitarianism is back and history reminds us that this is not good for us. Totalitarian governments, we know, are prone to the expansion of national power and China, crushing ethnic groups, tearing up an international treaty and militarising the South China Sea, brings dismaying reminders of the 1930s.

And, as with Germany’s glittering economic success then, China’s boldness is leading some to wonder whether the messy, argumentative ways of democracy are best.

There is a lot in China’s ambitions to be a serious worry, but no reason to lose confidence in ourselves.

The front windows of totalitarian governments, which dazzle the passer-by, conceal some very shabby back rooms. Because of this, such systems do not have long lives. At the start of the last century communism and fascism were seen by many as the answer to the faults of democracy, but at the end of the century only the messy, argumentative democracies still existed. The analogy with China suggests that its present form of government will not outlast this century.

For there are some grave weaknesses in the totalitarian system which are not conducive to a long life.

Stuff ‘’Government by decree has no repair kit to deal with the accumulating errors of life,’’ says Gerald Hensley.

The first, more clearly evident in China than its 1930s predecessors, is that it is frightened of its own people. Its claims of enthusiastic and unwavering backing are belied by its jittery attitude to even minor risks.

In 2008, to stand at the roadside to watch the Olympic torch pass required a ticket from the authorities. During the last Party Congress in Beijing rear-window handles were reported to have disappeared from taxis, presumably to prevent the disaffected from shouting or throwing out subversive literature while passing Tiananmen Square.

Those are trifles, but they reveal an important difference from elected governments. Unlike democracies, totalitarian governments must at all times project a gleaming unmarked surface of success. Even the tiniest scratch on their immaculate paintwork is evidence of weakness, of vulnerability.

China’s rulers are well aware of the underlying fragility of their system. That is why this “people’s government” spends US$216 billion every year on domestic security, three times more than it spent a decade ago and more than it spends on the Chinese armed forces. That is not the spending of a government confident of its popular support.

Another weakness is even graver. It has brought down all of the preceding totalitarian experiments. Government by decree has no repair kit to deal with the accumulating errors of life.

The democracies can and sometimes do make a series of mistakes but they can apply a patch or two, perhaps change the government, and drive on.

AP A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

The fearless leader of an absolutist regime cannot admit mistakes because by definition he cannot make them. If he is able as well as fearless, he can deal with short-term problems briskly and if necessary ruthlessly, which is why some see Chinese President Xi Jinping’s way as more effective than the argumentative democracies with a noisy media.

Over time, though, a dictator’s judgments will sometimes be wrong and possibly disastrous and there is no-one to dare argue with him, to tell him to take another path. Xi’s aggressive foreign policy is beginning to form a Western coalition against him.

It could over time prove a fatal flaw but if not, some other fault will in time bring him down because he does not have to consider the range of alternatives that in a messy democracy enables corrective action to be taken in good time.

The working of these facts in history tells us that totalitarian governments like China’s are not built for the long haul. They are designed for a sprint rather than a marathon. It helps to keep this in mind but, even so, a lot of damage can be done in a sprint, as the Nazis showed in the 1930s. In another of the eerie echoes of that time, Taiwan is looming like another Czechoslovakia.

Supplied Gerald Hensley was a foreign service officer who served as head of the Prime Minister's Department and Secretary of Defence.

Taiwan has been generally regarded as a part of China, but the understanding reached with Beijing when Western diplomatic relations were renewed was that any reunion would be peaceful. That worked well for decades and Taiwan’s deepening economic relationship with the mainland suggested that a voluntary amalgamation was increasingly likely.

President Xi’s action in tearing up the timetable for the reunion with Hong Kong has cut the ground from beneath those in Taiwan who wanted the same. At present there seems only a tiny minority who wish to rejoin the motherland, or who even see it any longer as the motherland.

The president’s response has been to fall back on force, saying that Taiwan must be brought back by 2049. His military buildup, with increasing flights into Taiwan’s airspace, underlines this.

Suddenly war seems possible in the North Pacific, and democratic governments have to puzzle over what they would do about it. In 1938 the West thought it best to abandon Czechoslovakia. Will we decide that it is safest to do the same with Taiwan?

