Supreme Court decision to allow extradition to China causes global concern

The Supreme Court has signalled it is comfortable for a New Zealand resident to be extradited to China. (File photo).

Politicians across Western democracies are concerned by the decision of New Zealand’s Supreme Court to allow extradition to China.

The top court said it was comfortable with China's assurances that a New Zealand resident, Kyung Yup Kim, would receive a fair trial in China, on a charger of murder.

ACT leader David Seymour joined the chorus of human rights advocates on Thursday, calling the Supreme Court’s decision “completely wrong”.

“If they seriously think a person is going to get a fair trial in a country run by the CCP, then they’re dreaming,” he said.

Seymour called on MPs to respond to the Supreme Court ruling, and said it was worrying it hadn’t led to more concern from politicians and the Government.

With the Supreme Court having cleared the way for extradition, it was now up to Justice Minister Kris Faafoi to decide whether to allow or stop the extradition.

Faafoi is yet to comment on the extradition request.

Stuff understands the Supreme Court ruling has caused concern in other Western parliaments.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), which includes politicians from countries such as Switzerland, the US and UK, as well as representatives from the EU, is said to be considering whether it should formally oppose the decision.

IPAC includes two New Zealand co-chairs, National MP Simon O’Connor and outgoing Labour MP Louisa Wall. The group describes itself as “an international cross-party group of legislators working towards reform on how democratic countries approach China”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has spoken to the justice minister about the extradition request from China.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said this was “a criminal matter”, which the justice minister was ultimately responsible for. However, she said she had briefed him and provided information and “assurances” that could be offered.

Kim, who turns 47 this year, was born in South Korea but moved to New Zealand in 1989, aged 14, and is a permanent resident. He has other family here, including two daughters.

China alleges that he killed a young woman, Peiyun Chen, during a December 2009 visit to Shanghai, and in May 2011 asked for him to be extradited. The request included an assurance that, if convicted, he would not receive the death penalty.

Kim denies the allegation.

Seymour said New Zealand needed to take a clear stance on this case, and warned he expected extradition requests from China would become more common.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour says extradition requests from China are a flashpoint in disagreements about human rights and justice between New Zealand and China.

He said New Zealand’s close economic ties with China, with two-way trade exceeding $32 billion a year, made New Zealand vulnerable to foreign the CCP’s requests. To avoid a “flashpoint in that tension”, he said the Government should be taking a decisive stand in line with values of freedom and fair trial.

The Crown submitted that China hoped Kim's case would be a test case that would set a precedent internationally for "economic criminals" it wanted to extradite.

It told the courts that China had powerful incentives to stick to the assurances because it wanted international law enforcement co-operation to return other alleged criminals.

One of IPAC’s main concerns is that China will seek to extradite people who have breached “censorship laws” such as the Hong Kong National Security Law.

Human rights advocates, such as Amnesty International, say the law empowers China to imprison anyone making political statements which don’t align with the CCP’s values and ambitions for Hong Kong. The law includes provisions to censor media, and applies to people who are not in Hong Kong.