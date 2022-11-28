China's Covid protests: Why they're happening and why they're significant

Extraordinary scenes are emerging from across China, where people are on the streets protesting against the Chinese Communist Party’s ongoing Covid-zero restrictions, which have sharply increased amid a spike in cases.

From Shanghai, China’s most populous city, and the captial Beijing to Wuhan, where the pandemic began, people have poured into the streets and broken through barricades to express their anger over the increased restrictions.

Given the CCP’s zero-tolerance for dissent, university students held up white pieces of paper – a nod to the extensive censorship in China, where the merest hint of criticism is scrubbed from the internet – while some yelled “we want freedom!”

In perhaps the most dangerous confrontation, residents in Shanghai shouted “Xi Jinping, step down!” and “Communist Party, step down!” according to the Washington Post. The protests in Shanghai centred Urumqi Road, named after the capital of Xinjiang.

Xi has become increasingly autocratic, engineering his reappointment as leader of the Communist Party last month – potentially for life. He has sidelined all rivals and created a personality cult around himself to rival that of Mao Zedong, the CCP’s most powerful leader, until his death in 1976.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Protesters shout slogans against China’s strict zero-Covid measures on November 28, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Ahead of the Communist Party meeting where Xi was re-appointed, a lone man carried out an audacious protest, unfurling a sign on a Beijing overpass bridge and chanting: “Go on strike at school and work, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping! We want to eat, we want freedom, we want to vote!"

The man, a retired teacher, was swiftly arrested and has not been seen since.

Videos from the few remaining foreign correspondents in China and from Chinese social media - before they were removed - show the extent of the outrage.

A heavy police presence can be seen, with people being carted away.

What are Chinese people angry about?

China is still under heavy restrictions as Xi continues to pursue a “zero-Covid policy” – the only country in the world to still be pursuing elimination. That has led to sudden and draconian weeks-long lockdowns across the country, with people going hungry or having to subsist on instant noodles, as well as being barricaded into their apartments. Life in many Chinese cities has come to a standstill, and the economy is suffering.

The lockdowns have become worse in recent days as record highs for days, with nearly 40,000 new infections on Saturday, the Guardian reported. Beijing has defended the policy as life-saving and necessary to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system.

Projections by Auckland-based economist Rodney Jones, who was influential in convincing the New Zealand Government to lock down in 2020, show that infections will get rapidly worse.

“By Christmas, Beijing could have one million cases,” Jones said.

Ng Han Guan/AP Protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march in protest in Beijing on Sunday.

What triggered the protests?

The catalyst for these protests was a fire on Friday in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, which is already under extremely strict controls due to the CCP’s efforts to control the Uyghur ethnic minority.

The fire began on the 15th floor of an apartment building in Urumqi but firefighters were slow to put it out, resulting in at least 10 deaths, according to the New York Times.

Many people suspected that a Covid lockdown had hampered rescue efforts or trapped victims inside their homes, leading to angry comments on social media and residents protesting on the streets.

This came shortly after reports that a four-month-old baby, who was vomiting and had diarrhoea, died in the city of Zhengzhou. Her father said paramedics had refused to see his daughter, also the result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Why are these protests so significant?

The CCP does not tolerate any dissent, but these protests are particularly ominous because they have been started by students, and the actions in the capital city have centred on Tiananmen Square – the site of the 1989 demonstrations by students calling for greater freedoms and democracy.

Those protests shook the CCP to its core. The party remains alert to any signs of protest, and that sensitivity has increased markedly since Xi took control a decade ago.

Mao famously warned that “a single spark can start a prairie fire” and the party has made sure to extinguish any sparks.

Taken together, the protests across the country “represent a broad-based and diverse bellow of frustration of a sort very rarely heard in China, the Economist wrote.

“Though not all protests are explicitly political, they are an unmistakable rebuke for President Xi Jinping, hailed by state media as ‘commander in chief of the people’s war against Covid,’” the magazine said.

Protests around the country

What does this mean for New Zealand?

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner by far, accounting for a full third of our trade – worth $32 billion a year.

But as economics writer Bernard Hickey points out, Australia is overwhelmingly dependent on China too – and Australia is a second largest trading partner.