Christchurch mosque shooting suspect back in court today

The man accused of the Christchurch terrorist attack is to face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges.

The Christchurch mosque shooting suspect will be assessed to determine whether he is mentally fit to plead to the 89 charges of murder and attempted murder he faces.

Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, appeared in the High Court at Christchurch this morning via audio-visual link from Auckland. He is being held in isolation in a high-security wing of Auckland Prison at Paremoremo.

About 50 family members of the dead, including one in a wheelchair and hospital gown, sat in on his second court hearing since he allegedly massacred 50 people at the Linwood and Al Noor mosques on March 15, and shot many others.

Carl Court/Getty Images The accused gunman is facing 50 murder charges, and 39 attempted murder charges, in court.

Tarrant, unshaven and wearing a dark grey jersey, sat down in a chair looking at the camera. He was wearing handcuffs.

He nodded when the presiding judge, Justice Cameron Mander, asked if he could hear him and appeared to be muted when he responded to a further question from the judge.

GETTY IMAGES Images of his face must remain pixelated for the time being, a judge says.

Tarrant sat emotionless in court, tilting his head several times to look at the screen and around the room he was in.

He nodded at the end of the hearing when Justice Mander told him he was remanded in custody.

He has not yet entered pleas to 89 charges – 50 of murder and 39 of attempted murder. The name of one woman, who later turned out to be alive and well, has been substituted for Khalid Alhaj-Mustafa.

The names of the 39 alleged attempted murder victims have been suppressed for now.

In a minute released ahead of the hearing, Mander said a purpose of the hearing was to learn if if the accused wanted a lawyer, or if he will represent himself – something he earlier signalled.

However on Thursday night, Barristers Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson said they had agreed to act for the man. The Auckland-based defence lawyers said everyone had the right to fair representation in a criminal proceeding.

Tait told the court today he plans to seek a psychiatric assessment of his client, which could take up to three months.

"I can appreciate the court's concern of delay, but there are more pressing concerns of fair trial," Tait said.

Justice Mander ordered two preliminary mental health reports to speed proceedings along in the interim.

"Despite Mr Tait's reservations to that initiative ... it's an appropriate step to take at this point to prevent delay."

Whether the accused enters pleas to the charges at his next appearance on June 14 will depend on the result of the mental health inquests.

Justice Mander noted that a report into a defendant's fitness to plead was normal court procedure, and should not affect the accused's right to a fair trial.

His face has not been revealed. Justice Mander ruled images of the man's face should remain pixelated "until further order of the court".

Lawyer Richard Peters, who was the duty lawyer for the suspect's first appearance, earlier said if the accused did speak at the hearing, the court would need to balance his right to a fair trial and to be heard with what was relevant to the proceedings.

No-one could stop the suspect from responding directly to the charges he faces, "but if someone wanted to talk about irrelevant matters, the court could say 'we're not going to hear this, move on'," Peters said.

Police said other charges are still under consideration.