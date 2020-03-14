Nine Bullets: Turkey's admiration for how New Zealanders responded to the March 15 attacks

Temel visits an old friend and learns about the Turkish reaction to March 15.

This story is part six of Nine Bullets, a seven-episode video series from Frank Film and Stuff following the recovery of Christchurch mosque attack survivor Temel Atacocugu. Watch all seven episodes.

Mosque attack survivor Temel Atacocugu learned about his Turkish homeland's response to the March 15 attack when he went for a haircut in his hometown.

Atacocugu was shot nine times in Christchurch's Al Noor mosque on March 15, 2019, but survived when he found himself lying under dead bodies.

He was raised in Turkey, but moved to New Zealand in 2009. He returned to Turkey in 2019 for three months as part of his recovery, staying with family in his picturesque hometown of Fethiye on the southwest coast of Turkey.

In the sixth episode of the Nine Bullets video series, Atacocugu shares his story of survival with a Turkish barber and returns to his family roots by going fishing with his cousin in the opal waters of his hometown harbour.

He visited his old friend and regular barber, Hasan Tasdemir, for a haircut during his stay. Hasan learned about the attack on the morning television news.

He immediately thought of his old friend and sent Atacogugu a Facebook message to check if he was alright.

He saw the attacker's video and said it was "barbaric".

"I watched it on the television news. And later on I watched it on Facebook too before it was pulled. It looked like … a video game. He put the camera on and then he is shooting … everybody who has come in front of him."

Iain McGregor Atacocugu in May 2019. He was shot nine times in the Al Noor mosque on March 15.

The attacker's video proved contentious in Turkey when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan played edited clips of the footage at election rallies in the weeks after the attack.

Foreign Affairs minister Winston Peters went to Turkey in March 2019 to talk to Turkish leaders about the attack and allay concerns they had about the security of Muslim people in New Zealand.

But Atacocugu's barber, Tasdemir, admired New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's response to the attack.

"[She] visited you and covered her head. That was a show of respect," he said during the haircut.

"She has got love from the whole of Turkey by doing that. And also by standing behind all the victims and supporting them all."

Charlie Gates Mosque attack survivor Temel Atacocugu in his home town of Fethiye in Turkey.

He also admired the Kiwi response to the attack.

"We like that after the first Friday prayers since the incident, all the people stood behind them and waited in front of the mosque.

We saw this on TV. It was so good … Them supporting the muslims as a country was so nice.

A fellow customer at the barber overheard Atacocugu telling his story of survival to Tasdemir. Before he left, the customer touched Atacocugu on the shoulder and said: "Allah give you healing."

Charlie Gates While in Turkey, he spoke to his old friend and barber about the Turkish response to the attack.

Speaking in Turkey in December, just a few weeks before his return to Christchurch, Atacocugu said he struggled to forgive the gunman.

"I can't forgive easy. I am confused. I am angry with him and why this has happened and why he did it."

"Innocent people are not here now and those families will never get him back."

"[I have] lots of feelings about him ... Every time I feel guilty too. I should have come up and stopped him or something like this or jump him. Why didn't we stop him?

Watch all seven episodes of Nine Bullets - A Survivor's Story. Follow Temel Atacocugu's extraordinary story of recovery, pilgrimage, and faith.