Moving forward: Muslims in Manawatū focus on openness and understanding on eve of mosque shootings anniversary

Muslim community leaders, Riaz Rehman, Rana Naser and Zulifiger Butt talk about moving on from "one of New Zealand's darkest days".

Muslims across New Zealand are remembering the massacre of their brothers and sisters, but they are not wasting their energy on the past.

On the eve of March 15, one year on from the day a lone gunman attempted to destroy the communities of two Christchurch mosques, killing 51 people, Riaz Rehman​, 52, pauses in reflection.

Forty-three men, four woman, three teenage boys and a preschooler were slain as they prayed to Allah at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques. Fifty more were wounded.

Left behind to mourn them were their partners, children, siblings, parents, friends, and a stunned nation that struggled to make any sense of what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called "one of New Zealand's darkest days".

READ MORE:

* Christchurch Muslims prepare to mark one year anniversary of mosque attacks

* Making sure Christchurch's Muslim community 'don't fall through the cracks'

* Six months on after the Christchurch terror attack, aroha at Linwood

GEORGE HEARD Grief and dismay outside Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch after a gunman shot down people at prayer on March 15, 2019.

The stories of the survivors and the dead deeply saddened the Manawatū Muslim Association president, but the community needed to move on, he said.

"Because of the love that we got from our non-Muslim brothers and sisters, from our neighbours, from the general community, that love that has given us so much strength and so much patience. That it made it easier for us to move away from that day."

Across the country vigils have been organised to pay tribute to the victims of the attacks. Palmerston North's Cathedral of the Holy Spirit will host an inter-faith gathering at 7.30pm on Sunday in support of the region's Islamic whānau.

But the overwhelming attention bestowed on the day, memorialising it as a national tragedy, is a Western way of grieving. Muslims had accepted the wider society's need for a day of remembrance, but it was not the wish of the Muslim community to mark the day, Rehman said.

WARWCK SMITH/STUFF Since the Christchurch mosque shootings, Muslim communities have engaged with schools, to further understanding,says Manawatū Muslim Association president Riaz Rehman.

In an address at the mosque one week after the attacks, Imam Sheikh Mohammed Zewada said Muslims needed to recognise their role in the attacks and embrace people of other faiths and educate them on their beliefs and cultures.

"You should have introduced yourself way earlier than before. You should have taken preventative measurements and steps ... to stop any kind of misunderstanding. And that is our duty from now on, our responsibility."

Rehman heeded the call. Since the shootings, members have visited schools and welcomed outsiders into the mosque.

There were 52 victims, he said. The shooter was a victim of the rhetoric he used to infect himself.

Prior to the vigil at the cathedral, the Islamic centre will open its doors to show the city who its Muslim neighbours are.

"We are doing our best. We are going that extra mile to get this done," Rehman said.

"We want our brothers and sisters in the community and in New Zealand to feel that we're not leaving them out."

He wanted to look towards the future, towards solutions, to extinguish the hatred required to fuel such actions from happening again.

"If we have more awareness in our society, more education, more inclusiveness of members of our communities, we can eradicate our extreme thinkings and actions.

"It's important for the schools, especially the primary schools, to bring the kids to the mosque as part of their education to see who we are and what we do.

"That will in the future determine the state of our society."

WARWCK SMITH/STUFF "There are so many cultures that are happy within their own communities," says Manawatū Multicultural Council president Rana Naser of the lack of cultural cohesion in New Zealand.

For Rana Naser, 48, it remains to be seen if New Zealand has experienced a societal change towards minority cultures since March 15.

As the president of the Manawatū Multicultural Council, Naser is constantly engaging with people across cultural divides.

"We are a diverse country, but what we are missing is a cohesive community. There are so many cultures that are happy within their own communities.

"The more you work with other cultures the more you would get to know their customs and their beliefs, but I don't have to believe what you believe. It doesn't prevent me from respecting you."

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Signs and symbols of unity outside the Manawatu Islamic Centre during prayers on March 22, one week after the mosque attacks in Christchurch.

Regardless of race, ethnicity and culture, everyone had bias in them. It was inevitable, Naser said.

However, if people continue to educate themselves on each other's cultures, particularly from a young age, individuals can control and overcome prejudices and create a society of acceptance for everyone.

"We all feel it, somewhere deep in our minds we all know there is slight racism. The solution is to raise a generation that is open and more accepting of cultures, and that starts in schools.

"Teach the kids that your friends might have differences to you. The understanding provides a platform for acceptance."​

Palmerston North couple Shabbir​ Hashmi​ and Kanwal Zaidi, who are originally from Pakistan, have been living in Palmerston North for about three years. They have two children: Hadi, 8, and 9-month-old Meer.

Zaidi said since the attack people had changed their attitudes towards Muslims.

"People are very welcoming now. They're telling us we are accepted and telling us we are valued as part of society."

Hashmi said if children learnt about cultural diversity it would lead to more acceptance and a more peaceful society. Muslims in New Zealand were Kiwis too.

WARWCK SMITH/STUFF Shabbir Hasmi, Kanwal Zaidi with their 9-month-old infant Meer. The family has been living in Palmerston North for three years, and feel attitudes towards Muslims have changed for the better since March 15.

​Zulfiqar Butt, 55, agrees. Understanding is the key to eliminating false ideas of who Muslims are and what they stand for.

"Clearly [the shooter] didn't know anything about Islam – that's why he did that. If he knew that this is Islam, we don't want to fight, we don't want trouble with anybody. If he knew the inside of Islam, he might not have done that."

But in contrast to Naser, the 55-year-old Palmerston North city councillor, who was president of the Manawatū Muslim Association at the time of the mosque attacks, said there had been a positive change in people's attitudes towards the Islamic faith.

"People are more caring, more supportive, more loving. I haven't received even a single negative community comment from people who are not of the same faith."

Butt was voted into council in September, a vote of confidence from the city that they accept a leader who did not share the same cultural or religious background.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Zulfiqar Butt, right, welcomes members of the Palmerston North Bhutanese community to the mosque on Cook Street in a show of support for the Muslim community.

A number of racial comments have been made to Muslims since the attacks. A woman wearing a hijab was told to leave the country and a taxi driver harassed, but Butt didn't view these events as significant.

"Casual racism can happen, people can pass a remark, but it can happen with anyone, not just Muslims."

However, Muslims felt safe in the city and at the mosque, he said.

An overhaul of the mosque's security system by Abdul Lateef Smith, a former major who served in the New Zealand Army for 38 years, had provided a further sense of safety among worshippers.

The trial against the 29-year-old Australian man is scheduled to start at the Christchurch High Court on June 2 and has been set down for six weeks. He is charged with 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one count of engaging in a terrorist act. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

*Additional reporting by George Heagney

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF A dark day in Christchurch. "If [the shooter] knew the inside of Islam, he might not have done that," says ​Palmerston North city councillor Zulfiqar Butt.