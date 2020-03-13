March 15: 'Our worst day, but our proudest day'

One year on from the Christchurch terror attack, five of the district's top police officers spoke with Stuff about that devastating day and the toll it's had. Sam Sherwood reports.

It had been a tough meeting and three of Canterbury's most senior police officers were having a debriefing coffee in the police cafe at the Justice and Emergency Precinct in Christchurch.

Superintendent Lane Todd, Inspectors Peter Cooper and Hirone Waretini had just had a performance meeting with District Commander Superintendent John Price who was now speaking to a senior staff member in his fourth floor office.

Detective Inspector Greg Murton, who has led inquiries into some of the country's most infamous murders in his 35-year career, was also in the cafe.

Shortly after 12.51pm an officer from the operations room rushed into the room.

READ MORE:

* National Remembrance Service in Hagley Park to honour March 15 victims

* Christchurch Muslims prepare to mark one year anniversary of mosque attacks

* Christchurch terror attack tributes reminder of 'aroha' shown to the city

"We didn't believe it," Murton recalls.

The mosque in Deans Ave had been attacked.

"When someone said there's machine gun fire at the mosque, it sounded so unbelievable the thought initially was it can't be real, will be misreporting, and we thought people will have heard firecrackers or whatever," Murton says.

Waretini recalls the group, still disbelieving, rushed to the operations room where Price was already present. Reality began to kick in.

"[We] saw it all play out, and still didn't believe it," Waretini says.

For Cooper, the unfolding scene seemed more like something from an international TV news story than downtown Christchurch.

"You've got to try and process the fact that this is real."

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF One of the defining pictures of the time was that of Constable Michelle Evans in hijab with a rifle and rose outside Christchurch Memorial Park Cemetery, as victims of the mosque shootings were buried.

And quickly. Shortly after Price started giving out tasks for his team as Murton set up the homicide base, fully aware of the importance it would have in the days to come.

"All of a sudden you have Greg and Lane at the Al Noor mosque as forward commanders, Peter went straight to comms because we needed to understand the information and filter that to make sure the key information was getting through," Price says.

"Hirone went to the hospital thinking it was another [shooting] scene for all intents and purposes. We thought we've got another shooting at the hospital and then very quickly had to cordon and contain that environment so that medical staff could tend to the patients."

By the time Todd and Murton arrived at the Al Noor (or Masjid An-Nur) in Deans Ave, the first responders had already entered the mosque. Dozens of people lay dead.

Todd was now responsible for making the decision as to whether it was safe to re-enter the mosque, in conjunction with the district command centre. The same was being done at the Linwood Masjid with forward commander Inspector Peter Hegarty. Todd had to consider the risk of terrorists planting a secondary device to hit rescuers.

"We had a small team out there in terms of leading the Al Noor part and you've just got to bounce stuff off. Yes, ultimately I had to make a decision around the IED part but collectively we decided what the risks were, were we prepared to take that risk? That's a consensus decision because it is potentially life-threatening.

"But you just rely on the people you've got around you before you make that final decision. These are all decisions you're making quickly, you've got to have a quick conversation and talk about that risk and mitigate that risk as best you can."

Back in the communications centre, the overload of information was "unbelievable", Peter Cooper says.

"You can drag yourself right down many rabbit holes if you choose to. You had to trust that there's someone at the mosque who has got that, someone's got this … information that's coming from your staff is as good as it's going to get."

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price says every member of the police who went to work on that day and the days following "to me they are all heroes".

'A WAR ZONE'

Arriving at Christchurch Hospital, Waretini, who had been told people were being shot at the hospital, was not sure what to expect.

He thought he would be dealing with an active shooter. At the same time he was hearing of other people being arrested across the city. It was at least clear, people had been shot and needed medical help.

"What I saw was like a war zone military hospital, just people everywhere, blood everywhere, staff just being amazing."

Waretini was then told to isolate the hospital with cordons as families began to pour in searching for their loved ones.

"You've got people from 40 different ethnicities with 40 different experiences of working with police. You've got all that emotion at play, not knowing where their loved ones are, if they're alive and it was just chaos and you're trying to bring some form and sense to that chaos.

"You knew it was time to step up even though you couldn't believe it was happening."

Price was coping with a flurry of information that he now talks about as 12 key events.

"Information and intelligence just kept coming at you and decisions had to be made. The trust thing is that you appoint someone, they know how to do that and they will do it well – there was no second-guessing at all."

'I HAD TO FINISH THE TASK'

The day after the attack, Cooper was given the task of organising the burial process and releasing the victims' bodies along with the Christchurch City Council and then-acting chief executive Mary Richardson. The operation was complex, dealing with several different cultures and trying to create a safe environment post the terror attack.

"Everybody had a different plan from the Muslim leaders to the individual families and how they wanted to deal with their loved ones when they were finally released," he says.

"Creating an environment where they could go through the process of Muslim burial in a safe and secure and respectful way was quite a big task, but rewarding and very humbling."

DAVID WALKER/STUFF An armed police officer stands guard outside Christchurch Hospital on the day of the terror attack.

He worked every day until 9pm on March 22 when the last body was laid to rest.

"I rang John Price and said, ' that's me, now I'm done'. I had to finish the task."

Murton, the head of the investigation, dubbed Op Deans, said it was like a normal investigation, except on a bigger scale.

"Probably about week three it hit home a wee bit. Before then we were operating on automatic mode. That's when you have time to stop and think and it hits home. You had to sort of suck it up and keep going. I found that a bit difficult for one or two days, running the briefings and trying to stay focused on what you're talking about."

A month into the investigation police had settled on a family liaison team of eight and a prosecution team of five who have continued preparing for trial since their appointment.

Todd says police were more conscious than in the past of staff mental health and well-being following the Canterbury earthquakes. A decision was made early on who would take days off and when, so the whole leadership team was not off at the same time.

Despite having a 28-year-old Australian man in custody, facing a charge of murder, with 50 more charges to come, there was still plenty of work for police in the coming weeks, months and potentially years, with a reassurance phase visiting 217 schools, 156 places of worship and 19 gun clubs in the district.

Security also needed to be arranged for the call to prayer in Hagley Park a week from the terror attack.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF Shortly after the terror attack Superintendent Lane Todd had to assess the risk of re-entering the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor mosque), knowing an explosive device may have been left.

"It was just getting to the point where you thought, 'oh OK if we can just get through to the prayers on Friday, oh right if we can just get through to the memorial, then Prince William's arrival, then just ANZAC day, then Ramadan' and we just continually try make it through so we can properly breathe," Waretini says.

"Here we come a year on, let's get through the memorial, through Ramadan, then the trial."

'I'M NEVER GOING TO FORGET IT'

From the day of the killings, two psychologists were ensconced in the Justice Precinct. Murton, who normally would handle the stress on his own, felt, given the enormity of the case, it was important to talk.

"It was good to talk to an independent person because you certainly don't want to take this stuff home. It was so significant you did want to go and talk to someone even if you felt, I'm a cop I'll suck it up and get on with it."

However, Murton says he saw things that day, he will probably never talk about to anyone.

Waretini is reminded of March 15 every day, whether it's driving past the hospital, or meeting with members of the Muslim community as the family liaison lead.

His 81-year-old mother broke her hip in Greymouth in October and was transported to Christchurch Hospital's emergency department. It was his first time visiting the hospital since the attack, and as he went through the same set of doors it all came back to him.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Inspector Hirone Waretini, pictured in 2016, was in charge of cordoning Christchurch Hospital. He is reminded of March 15 every time he passes the hospital. "I'm never going to forget it."

"I'm never going to forget it. Do I close my eyes and still see it? Sometimes."

Like Murton and Todd at Al Noor and Cooper watching the dead being prepared for the burials, he would never forget the first surgical briefing at 5pm on March 15.

"All those amazing surgeons, incredible people, telling us what patients had, what was going to happen, who they expected to make it and who they didn't . . . it was our worst day, but our proudest day."

Price said he was "extremely proud" of his team's efforts.

"Every member of the police that went to work on that day and the days ahead, to me they are all heroes.

"I want to honour our team, our partners and the community for not allowing terror to dissolve the community, but instead unite us."