Mosque shooting survivor: 'I am living for Ansi now'

Abdul Nazer Ponnath Hamsa and Ansi Alibava, who came to New Zealand to follow Ansi's dream of experiencing a working farm and planned to move to Timaru before the mosque attacks.

Facing the Arabian Sea, an Indian king once had a vision of the moon splitting into two halves.

As legend has it, this vision led to the construction of India's first mosque, the Cheraman Mosque in Kodungallur, Kerala, about an hour north of Kochi city, now a popular tourist destination.

When Ansi Alibava visited that mosque, built in AD629, she would deftly adjust her hair into her headscarf, and admire the mosque's distinctive colours.

In Kerala she dreamed what her life would be like.

None of her dreams involved the moon splitting in two.

Her visions were practical and she was driven to work hard to make them reality.

One day, in her dreams, if she worked hard she might even be able to own some of the expensive land near the Cheraman Mosque.

She was driven to take care of her mother, Rasiya, and her brother, Asif.

The family had suffered terribly when her father had died and been buried in the Middle East when she was just a teenager.

After that the responsibility of providing for her family fell firmly on her shoulders.

A bright, eager student, she studied hard and won scholarships to attend university in India, where she achieved her B.Sc in agriculture.

Ansi had another dream. She wanted to travel, to go to New Zealand and roam the land and see with her own eyes scenery she'd only read about in well-worn books about farming.

She wanted to wear black gumboots and take big strides on a working farm. She'd spend her days tending the crops and living off the land with the sun on her face and the wind at her back.

She'd get a good job to provide well for her mother and brother.

While she didn't mind what sort of house she ended up living in, she loved cars and one of her biggest dreams was to own a giant SUV.

At 22, when her marriage was arranged with Abdul Nazer Ponnath Hamsa, she was pleased, for it was a good match.

The couple shared a love of "antique cars" and motorcycles.

Not long after they were married, to surprise her husband, Ansi travelled to another state when she heard someone was selling a 1964 Royal Enfield Bullet.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Ansi Alibava's husband Abdul Nazer Ponnath Hamsa has not been back to the Masjid Al-Noor since March 15, avoiding the area entirely.

"She came to know about this motorcycle and she went over there," explains Abdul. "But the person was not willing to sell it but somehow she talked to them and managed to get it. It was a big surprise.... I have finished restoring it."

The happy and excited newlyweds left Kerala and arrived in New Zealand in February 2018. Ansi arrived first, on February 12, and Abdul a day later.

The couple settled in Rolleston. On the first day they took selfies on their phones outside the home they shared with a friend. Ansi's phone quickly filled with pictures of the neighbour's cat, which she became fond of for the way it wound around her legs when it wanted to be patted.

The couple found work as cleaners and started to build a life but financially it was tough.

Ansi enrolled at Lincoln University to study for her Masters of Agribusiness Management and took on a huge student loan.

Cyril Thomas met the couple shortly after they arrived in New Zealand. He was like a "big brother" to Ansi.

"For some reason when you talk to some people you know how good they are in just a couple of minutes," says Thomas. "It was like that with them. I talk to manager and offer Abdul a job. They had financial problems, Ansi's course was one and a half years but she worked hard to finish it in only one year."

When he first met Ansi, Thomas says he wasn't sure if she would suit New Zealand life.

"She was very optimistic, looking forward, not scared of failure," he says. "The first time I meet her I think she is very shy, I thought she needs to be more confident to be in New Zealand but I was wrong about her, she was a very confident girl."

She had her own views, he says.

"She put humanity first rather than some people [who] would be patriotic or religious, or strict with their religious thing, she was not like that, she was very friendly to everyone."

Ansi talked to her mother most days.

The couple worked harder to send more support home when, in August 2018, severe floods affected Kerala after unusually high rainfall during the monsoon season, resulting in the region's worst flood in almost a century and the deaths of more than 480 people.

New jobs in Riccarton - Abdul in Pak 'n Save and Ansi in KMart - prompted a move closer to the city.

"She was a very hard-working girl, and himself," says Thomas. "Happy together, she was always smiling, laughing. When she finished work she'd wait for him to finish too. I'd see her and she'd pretend to hide from me and I would say 'it's OK, you can talk to him few minutes but then let him work'."

On rare days off, Ansi loved going to restaurants with her husband and they enjoyed road trips discovering New Zealand.

To remind herself of home, Ansi would cook her favourite dish, Kerala curry and rice.

On Christmas Day 2018, the happy couple took smiling selfies on a road trip to Tekapo.

A month later they visited Geraldine and on February 15, 2019, they travelled to Timaru.

There Ansi spent hours talking to different farmers in a bid to find work and get a job as early as possible after her graduation.

Her dream was to move to Timaru and she was particularly excited when, on their visit, they found a shop selling many "antique cars".

Poised for her graduation ceremony, she was over the moon about it.

"She came to me and said Abdul needs this day off for her graduation, because she organised him, she was the one who did those things, she pushed him, he is very soft, kind-hearted person and she was the one who pushed him to do things in life, she was the driving one," says Thomas.

"When she came back from Timaru she said they were moving there. She was saying there was a car shop selling these. I was saying why did you not get me one? She said promise next time I go there, I will get you one.... but she never got to go there again."

'FULL OF HUMANITY'

In late February 2019, on the doorstep of the mosque on Deans Ave, Ansi deftly slips off her shoes and points one sock-covered foot towards a row of headscarves hanging neatly to our left, tucking stray stands of hair under the silk scarf.

Unsure of the etiquette about where to stash my Converse in this exotic place and not wishing to cause offence, she seems to sense my inner turmoil, grabs my shoes from me and adds them neatly at the end of a row of other empty shoes.

They sit beneath a noticeboard with rows of neatly pinned notices.

In socks the worn tiles are comfortably cool.

The corridor is quiet, in that hushed, reverential way places of worship innately have.

On our right, just inside the entrance, she leads the way into the women's prayer room. Its entrance is so discreet that I hadn't noticed it initially. A woman looks up and smiles when we enter, nodding her head.

Ansi gestures to the end of the corridor and explains it is the men's prayer room. Standing in the doorway, the large space exudes serenity and a beautiful perfumed aroma fills the air.

We'd met when I had nearly fainted beside some scented candles in Riccarton Mall.

Others had looked away but not Ansi. She grabbed my elbow, smiled and asked "Can I help you? Do you need some water?"

Over muffins in a nearby cafe we'd bonded over a shared love of reading and farm-related experiences in Lincoln. She was around my eldest daughter's age and reminded me of her.

She'd offered to show me around the mosque when I expressed an interest in writing about her life here and I hoped I might know of some farmers who could help her find work.

Our impromptu visit to the mosque takes less than 10 minutes but proves unforgettable.

THE INCIDENT

One year on from the tragedy of March 15, Abdul still struggles to talk about the day he fled for his life from a gunman who shot his 25-year-old wife on the street outside their place of prayer.

He simply refers to it as "the incident".

A few short weeks after the incident, I visited the mosque with Mohammad Shamim Siddiqui who had been praying near the rear of Masjid Al-Noor and who escaped but was later shot and badly injured.

When the shooting started, Siddiqui had been unable to unlock the door and had popped the window out using his knee.

This is how Abdul escaped.

At the rear of the mosque, Abdul scaled a wall and found himself in Len Peneha's driveway.

Peneha ushered him inside his home to safety.

GETTY Candles are lit a few days after the mosque attacks as part of a tribute to Ansi Alibava, who was a Masters student.

A few weeks later, looking out one of his children's bedroom windows, where the golden dome of the mosque reflected into the room, Peneha said he'd tried to stop Abdul when he went outside searching for his wife, as the gunman was still active.

Peneha remembers seeing Abdul sitting on the ground beside her "wailing". It deeply affected him.

He moved to a new home as he could not walk down his driveway without thinking of what happened to Ansi.

"It was six minutes of hell," said Peneha on Thursday. "But I am not going to let that six minutes rule my life... but my regret is that I couldn't have helped more people to safety, including her..."

Thomas said he speculated that Ansi, who had been in the women's prayer room and fled from the mosque in her socks with a group of women and children, went back to search for Abdul, and this was hard for him to think about.

HAUNTED BY MEMORIES

This week Abdul stood in Riccarton Mall where the couple worked, fresh tears upon his cheeks.

"It is so haunting for me here," he says. "There are so many memories."

When he thinks about the one-year anniversary of the incident on Sunday, he "gets the shivers".

He is struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Loud noises frighten him.

He has not returned to the mosque. He cannot bear to even be in the vicinity of Deans Ave and goes to some lengths to avoid the area.

"When I am driving on Blenheim Rd and if I am in the right hand lane, he looks across at me and says 'we are not going near that place' and I say 'no, no we are not'," says Thomas, glancing at his friend who is wiping away tears with his index fingers.

"She was just 25... working hard, doing her course, working day and night. She was hoping for the best life and all of a sudden this happens, it destroyed both families."

Abdul says he is still "so scared".

He still thinks about the incident daily and often struggles to sleep.

On Sunday, he will attend the memorial service with a friend and his government-appointed case manager.

Thomas says he was shocked to discover the financial pressures the couple faced.

"I had no idea how bad it was until after she had died and he told me what they had been facing. Despite all that background of financial crisis she never showed it on her face."

After the incident, Abdul travelled back to Kerala with Ansi's body and stayed on for six months, supporting his family when, just weeks after the shooting, his father was diagnosed with stage three cancer.

Now he is back in Christchurch, working hard to support two families back home. He has paid Ansi's debt and student loan and will "work to pay off my own".

He is thankful to Pak 'n Save, which held open his job until he felt ready to return. He tried to go back to work too soon, he says, but saw Ansi around every corner and was overcome with memories of their time together.

Now the memories remain but he is able to work there again.

He was presented with Ansi's degree. She was robbed of the graduation ceremony she dreamed of but her legacy lives on.

Abdul carries her degree in his bag with him. He removes it tenderly and shows it to me with obvious pride.

Associate Professor in International Rural Development at Lincoln University, Michael Lyne, who taught Ansi during both semesters of her Masters study, says she was a delightful young woman and a joy to teach.

"She blossomed at LIncoln. There was no doubt in her mind or ours that she was going to make a difference," he says. "She had the intellect, drive and skills to do it."

Sophie Rebbeck, Lincoln Agritech Group Manager, a research and development company owned by the university where Ansi worked as a marketing intern, says Ansi will be best remembered for her sunny personality, strong work ethic and beautiful serene smile.

"She touched many people's lives... She had a beautiful soul, always smiling and wanting to be the best person she could."

Sharon Lucock, a lecturer in Agribusiness Management, says it was a privilege to have been part of Ansi's journey.

"She worked hard to achieve high marks and always had a beautiful smile on her face. Seeing how her classmates came together in the wake of her tragic passing, I realised how many lives that Ansi had touched positively... She will live on in the memories of many of us."

Supplied Abdul Nazer Ponnath Hamsa and Ansi Alibava love taking selfies.

'LIVING FOR ANSI'

The moon has split in two halves. One half is in Kerala, the other in Christchurch.

Abdul will remain in New Zealand and will stay here to fulfil Ansi's dream.

"I am living for Ansi now," he says. "Living her dreams... come here, do the course, get residency, get citizenship, stay here, that was her wish. I am living for her now, I am doing what she wished for."

But then he adds that he "does not go out anywhere". He goes to work where he sees Ansi in his memories and then he returns home, to "sit in a room".

"All I wish is that this happens to no-one else in this world because it is very painful."

Many people have been kind.

"New Zealanders are so nice to him," says Thomas. "They were comforting him, always say 'any help, you ask'."

With the monies he received, Abdul was able to purchase a special piece of land in Kerala.

There's a little house on the land and Ansi's mother and brother live there.

The house is old and Abdul hopes in a year or so that he may be able to build them something better.

The land is next door to the Cheraman Mosque, and is the exact place the joyful woman with the serene smile once dreamed of inhabiting.

She loved this land.

Now it is the final resting place of martyr Ansi Alibava.