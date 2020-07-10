Financial aid extended to allow overseas mosque attack victims to face gunman in court

Mustafa Boztas, 22, who was shot at Masjid Al Noor on March 15 last year was in Turkey visiting family when he, his parents, and two sisters became trapped amid closed borders.

Financial assistance and an extension of the border closure exemptions have given mosque attack victims overseas the chance to attend the sentencing of the accused gunman.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said the Government wanted to support those directly affected by the terror attack to attend the court hearing in Christchurch on August 24.

In addition to a border exemption, a one-off extension to the Victim Assistance Scheme will financially support more victims to travel to attend.

It will enable people present in the mosques at the time of the attacks to apply for funding towards travel-related costs.

Previously eligibility was restricted to those who suffered gunshot injuries, and the families of the deceased, Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar said.

“This one-off exception recognises the unprecedented nature of the attacks and the trauma on all victims who were present. Sentencing is an important part of our justice process.”

Victim Support, which administers the Victim Assistance Scheme on behalf of the Ministry, welcomed the move.

“This extension will help victims of the Al Noor and Linwood Mosque attacks to engage with the criminal justice system, supporting their healing and safety,” chief executive Kevin Tso said.

RNZ Victims and family of those injured and killed in the mosque terror attacks say they are determined to be in court for the killer's sentencing.

Several victims were visiting family overseas when New Zealand's borders were largely closed as part of Covid-19 restrictions. They have struggled to get back since.

One family was quoted $48,000 to get to New Zealand from Turkey.

Mohammed Mashud, whose wife Sazada Akhter lost the use of her legs after being shot at the Masjid An-Nur, also known as Al Noor mosque, on Deans Ave, is trapped in Dhaka, Bangladesh, having been on a month-long visit to family.

Up to two family members of those killed and people who were in one of the mosques at the time of the attack, together with one support person will be eligible to apply for a border closure exemption.

“We want to support our valued Muslim brothers and sisters who were directly affected by this tragic event and understand that some who are now offshore do want to attend the sentencing,” Lees-Galloway said.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says an exemption to allow victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks to attend the sentencing was made under humanitarian grounds.

He acknowledged the exemption process and limited commercial flights, along with managed quarantine requirements, could mean some victims would not be able to make it back in time.

“I understand the Ministry of Justice has been working with the court to put in place technology options to enable victims who are overseas and unable to travel to view the sentencing hearing and read a Victim Impact Statement remotely,” Lees-Galloway said.