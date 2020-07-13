Mosque shooter to represent himself at sentencing

Victims and family of those injured and killed in the mosque terror attacks say they are determined to be in court for the killer's sentencing.

The man convicted of the Christchurch mosque attacks will represent himself when he is sentenced next month.

Brenton Tarrant appeared in the High Court in Christchurch via video-link from Auckland Prison, Paremoremo, on Monday morning.

His defence counsel, Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson, also appeared in court via video-link.

They confirmed they had filed an application to withdraw from the case after receiving instructions from the accused that he wished to represent himself.

Justice Cameron Mander confirmed the shooter understood his rights to legal representation and he chose to waive those rights, before granting Tait and Hudson leave to withdraw as defence counsel.

The court was adjourned about 9.30am, but Justice Mander ruled details of the proceedings could not be reported until an hour had lapsed to allow victim advisors to inform the victims of the latest development.

Justice Mander said the shooter’s choice to represent himself will not affect the sentencing, which would proceed on August 24 as planned.

The court would appoint standby counsel for the sentencing hearing, whose role is to represent the accused should he later choose to be legally represented.

The accused will be sentenced on 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and a charge of committing a terrorist act after he entered shock guilty pleas to all charges in March.

The sentencing is scheduled to start on August 24 and is expected to take three days.

New Zealand Criminal Bar Association president Len Andersen QC said the gunman would now be entitled to make submissions at the sentencing.

“He will be able to speak, the court won’t be able to stop him speaking,” Andersen said.

“The judge will be able to control what is said to matters that are relevant to sentencing, but the difficulty that the judge may well have is determining what is relevant to sentencing.”

Andersen said the judge will have the power to hold the defendant in contempt of court, meaning if he goes beyond the bounds of what he is allowed to say he could be removed from the court and sentenced in his absence.

David White/Stuff Defence Lawyer Shane Tait, right, and Jonathan Hudson, have filed an application to withdraw from the case. (file photo)

If the defendant were to speak about things beyond specifically addressing sentencing he ran the risk of losing credit for his guilty plea, which in normal circumstances can allow for a reduction in sentence of up to 25 per cent.

“The key issue is that if he says something which indicates other than guilt and remorse he runs the risk of removing some or all of the credit he gets for the guilty plea, which would normally be a factor to be taken into account,” Andersen said.

The judge could also prevent him making submissions and appoint an “amicus” to make them on his behalf.

“In an extreme circumstance if the judge did not feel that it was appropriate for him to make submissions, there may be – I point it no more than may be – consideration given,” Andersden said.

“There are other situations such as a defendant in person cross-examining a sexual violation complainant where someone else has to do it on their behalf.

“I’ve never known it to happen, but it certainly is a possibility that may happen in a sentencing situation, that the judge may require a court-appointed lawyer to present the submissions that he wants to make on his behalf, to operate as some sort of filter.”

Justice Mander previously said the Government had been looking at potential steps to help victims and family members who are overseas to travel to New Zealand to attend the sentencing.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway last week said a process had been established to allow victims and family members to come to New Zealand on humanitarian grounds.

Lees-Galloway said quarantine arrangements and commercial flight availability may make travelling to New Zealand a challenge.

To manage isolation and quarantine capacity, those eligible to apply for a border exception under new humanitarian grounds include up to two family members of those killed or one family member and one support person; those who were subject to an attempted murder in the attack and one family member or support person to accompany them.

“I understand the Ministry of Justice has been working with the court to put in place technology options to enable victims who are overseas and unable to travel to view the sentencing hearing and read a victim impact statement remotely,” he said.