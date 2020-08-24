Mosque shooting survivor: seeing gunman again will 'freshen everything'

"Mixed emotions" as victims and family members of the March 15 terrorist attack arrive at the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct in Christchurch on Monday.

A survivor of the March 15 shooting says seeing the gunman in court will “freshen everything” for him.

Abdul Aziz, who chased the gunman from the Linwood mosque on the day of the shootings, told Stuff outside the High Court in Christchurch on Monday morning he was feeling “mixed emotions” ahead of the sentencing.

"[At] the moment we're not that bad, but once, always when we go inside and see that coward, then [it will] freshen everything again in our minds ... but we have to move on with our lives," he said.

Aziz said he believed in the Government and the law and thought the gunman would get what he deserved.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Abdul Aziz will be in the court on Monday to support another victim of the attack.

He had written a victim impact statement but said he would get the Judge to read it in court.

Everyone in the community was feeling differently about the sentencing, he said.

"We just want to close this chapter and move on with our life."

Chris Skelton/Stuff Snipers on a rooftop in central Christchurch on Monday morning.

Security was tight as families and victims arrived at court on Monday.

Police dogs paced Lichfield St and snipers on rooftops kept watch as the socially distanced line made its way into the Justice Precinct. It is understood the police Eagle helicopter is also in the city.

The mood was calm, despite the busy police and media presence.

Chris Skelton/Stuff A child survivor of the March 15, 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings arrives at court for the terrorist's sentencing.

The sentencing, which will take place in front of Justice Cameron Mander, will last at least four days, starting with the summary of facts, followed by victim impact statements.

The Australian national, who entered surprise guilty pleas in late March, is being sentenced on 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and a charge of committing a terrorist act in a hearing due to start at 10am in the city’s High Court. He could become the first person in New Zealand to be jailed for life without parole.

While details of Operation Curtain, the major security operation surrounding the high-profile, unprecedented sentencing, are a closely guarded secret, Stuff understands law enforcement agencies have been quietly working on it for months.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Mosque shooting survivor Wasseim Alsati, who was shot three times in the attack, leaves the Christchurch Justice Precinct.

The gunman, who’s been held in isolation at Auckland Prison, the country’s only specialist maximum security facility, since his arrest, was flown to Christchurch on a New Zealand Defence Force aircraft – a C-130 Hercules – and is on Sunday afternoon accompanied by a small, hand-picked group of dedicated Corrections staff responsible for his management.

For the duration of the sentencing, he is being held at the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct where he can be escorted from a cell below ground to the courtroom, rather than having to be transported between the court and Christchurch Men’s Prison every day. This is mainly to mitigate the risk of him being attacked while in transit.

Chris Skelton/Stuff March 15 survivors, their families and supporters outside the High Court in Christchurch.

The cell, where he’ll be monitored around the clock when not in court, is thought to have been fitted with special screens on the outside to prevent people using the lift to the High Court from seeing him.

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price previously said there would be a heightened police presence in the city prior to and during the sentencing.

It’s understood police have visited a number of high-risk individuals, some with known ties to white supremacy, in the city and other parts of the country in recent weeks. They’ve been closely monitoring discussions on online forums and message boards.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Security outside the Justice Precinct in Christchurch is tight as victims, families and supporters line up for day one of the gunman's sentencing.

Anyone entering the court this week will be subject to rigorous screening.

Only essential court services such as priority proceedings, criminal arrests and urgent Youth Court matters will be running while the sentencing is under way, and court counters have been temporarily closed.

Stuff Fifty-one people were killed in a terrorist attack on two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.

Support available for sentencing distress

Canterbury DHB psychiatrist Dr Caroline Bell said the sentencing may reawaken distress and memories of the terror attack.

People could phone or text 1737 to speak to a counsellor day or night, or phone their GP.

She advised those feeling distressed to limit their exposure to social media, reflect on what they were grateful for and do things that made them feel good.

“We encourage people to be mindful of how the coverage might impact on people, especially children, and be prepared to limit their media consumption if it begins to feel overwhelming,” she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Military vehicles arrive at the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct on Sunday ahead of Monday’s sentencing.

The key numbers