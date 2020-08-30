Mum of 14-year-old mosque shooting victim wants to 'keep his legacy alive'

Christchurch terror attack victim Sayyad Milne’s futsal team joined the Cass Bay Reserve committee and members of the Muslim community on Sunday to beautify Pony Point in Cass Bay, where 51 native plants were planted last year to remember the 51 people who were killed on March 15.

It was a harrowing week in court for the families of the victims killed in the March 15 terror attack but on Sunday afternoon they were remembered in a “tranquil and spiritual” place.

Representatives of the Cass Bay Reserve committee, members of the Muslim community, and friends and family of some of the March 15 victims gathered at Pony Point Reserve near Cass Bay to add to the native plants at the special location.

It is the same spot where 51 trees were planted in memory of the 51 people killed by a terrorist gunman at the Masjid An-nur and Linwood Mosque on March 15 last year.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Sayyad Milne, 14, was one of the victims killed during the Christchurch March 15 terror attack.

Jenny Healey, chairwoman of the Cass Bay Reserve committee, said the trees were planted last year through an initiative of one of 14-year-old Sayyad Milne’s close friends. Sayyad, a student at Cashmere High School, was killed at Masjid An-nur (also known as the Al Noor Mosque).

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Huda Mazharuddin and Mark Brittain help plant tussocks at Pony Point in Cass Bay in memory of the 51 people killed on March 15 last year.

Healey said Sayyad’s friend wanted to plant “a forest of colour” to remember him. With the help of the Cass Bay Reserve committee, the trees were planted in July last year.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Members of Sayyad Milne’s futsal team, James Hoole and Miles Holder, helped plant tussocks in memory of their mate.

This year they planted tussocks and other low-lying plants that would beautify the area without interfering with the view, Healey said.

“It is now a lovely, quite spiritual and tranquil place with beautiful views,” she said.

Members from Sayyad’s futsal team were also there to help with the planting, alongside Sayyad’s mother, Noraini Abbas Milne, and other members of the Muslim community.

POOL VISION Rashid Omar and Noraini Milne read out their victim impact statements on day two of the hearing.

“We could not have asked for a more beautiful day to do it. The weather was just perfect,” Healey said.

Noraini Milne said the afternoon was an ideal opportunity for everyone to “de-stress” after the emotional week. She said it was wonderful to be part of something that was not only a symbolic gesture but also aided in environmental conservation.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Umar Syed, 11, sits near a special tribute to Sayyad Milne at Pony Point in Cass Bay.

Earlier this week Milne bravely faced the terrorist in court, her voice strong and steady as she told him he was the one who needed help and guidance.

“You chose to perform a despicable and cowardly act. My son now leaves this temporary world as a martyr. That is a blessing that helps me connect more to God,” she told him.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Cass Bay Reserve committee invited members of the Muslim community to join them to plant tussocks to beautify the area at Pony Point in Cass Bay.

“You are already dead to me. Whatever punishment you are going to receive in this world, will never be enough.”

When asked how she felt about the past week’s sentencing, Milne said the shooter’s sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole did not really matter to her.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Sayyad’s mother, Noraini Abbas Milne, says she wants her son to be remembered.

“Of course I miss my son and I will continue to keep his legacy alive but what happens with [the terrorist] does not really matter. Like I said, he is already dead to me.

“I will never be able to see my son reach his potential but I want him to be remembered.”