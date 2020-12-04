Canterbury Muslim community call for dedicated March 15 government minister

The An-Nur (Al Noor) Mosque, where 44 of the Christchurch terror attack’s 51 victims were killed.

Islamic community groups say they want meaningful change from the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s report into the Christchurch mosque attacks, rather than being reduced to a government “photo-op”.

A raft of associations have banded together to call for a dedicated government minister to deal with the ongoing fallout of the terrorist atrocity.

The Royal Commission’s long-awaited report into March 15 will be released on Tuesday.

It will delve into the performance of state sector agencies, investigating what they knew about the gunman before the attacks, what they did with that knowledge, whether there was anything they could have done to prevent it, and what state agencies can do to prevent another tragedy in the future.

Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand national co-ordinator Anjum Rahman said they expect the report to involve “wide-ranging” recommendations.

A dedicated minister was not part of the group’s submission to the Royal Inquiry, but Rahman said it is something the women’s council and other community groups have since raised with the government.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand national co-ordinator Anjum Rahman believes there should be a dedicated government minister to be a point of accountability.

“Having that point of accountability, having someone who’s responsible [for the recommendations], who is keeping an eye on it and following up – that will be important.

“It is difficult to engage with every agency separately.”

Muslim Association of Canterbury spokesman Abdigani Ali said they wholeheartedly support a March 15 recovery minister and agency, similar to that set up in the wake of the Pike River mine disaster.

“We need to hold ourselves as a nation to a course of action, and though we want this for all, we also seek specific support for our community.

“Although there have been various government engagements with the Muslim communities post-March 15 ... there has been no specific framework of support to ensure that the Muslim community is supported in the long term.”

Ali said the community’s specific needs have been lost and diluted within the government’s “ethnic communities category”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Abdigani Ali, from the Muslim Association of Canterbury, wants to see specific support for the Muslim community.

“We are a faith group that was attacked for our specific faith, a faith that has been unfairly targeted by intelligence agencies, that has faced unprecedented prejudice over the past 20 years following the 9/11 attacks.

“We do not want to see a continued engagement strategy where we are treated as a photo-op, where our silence is seen as complicit acquiescence.”

Ali said the community has a voice, and something to contribute to New Zealand.

“We believe a minister for the March 15th government response would be a step in the right direction – to not only work with the victims and the Muslim community of Christchurch – but to also assure the wider New Zealand community measures will be put in place so a terrorist attack like this will not happen to anyone of any faith or race on our soil ever again.”