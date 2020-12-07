Royal commission report on mosque shootings - the big questions

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with the surviving victims of the Christchurch Mosque Attacks and families at the Nga Hau E Wha National Marae in Christchurch on Sunday.

Headed by probably the smartest jurist in the country, the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain​ on March 15, 2019, will no doubt have produced an extremely thorough, perceptive and comprehensive report. At 792 pages long, no stone will have been left unturned and no angle unexplored.

The royal commission was led by Sir William Young, a highly regarded Supreme Court judge, and Jacqui Caine (Ngāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha), New Zealand’s ambassador to Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, and Bolivia from 2015 to 2018. She works for Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

The commission’s report was delivered to the governor-general on November 26 and would be publicly released on Tuesday.

Timeline

Inquiry commences: April 10, 2019

Initial engagement: April – May

Communities Engagement: May – October

Information and evidence gathering: May – September

Analysis and deliberations: August – December

Report development: January – November 2020

Report presentation: November 26, 2020

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Sir William Young inspects the guard during the Anzac Day National Commemoration Service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington in 2018. More recently, he led the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain.

What will the commission make findings on?

The royal commission has looked at what state sector agencies knew about the attacker before March 15, 2019, and what they did with that knowledge. It has also investigated the adequacy of that reaction, if any, and what more could be done to stop such attacks in the future.

What will the commission make recommendations on?

The royal commission must make recommendations on what improvements could be made to the way state agencies gather, share and analyse information and how state agency systems could be improved to prevent future terrorist attacks. These recommendations could include changes to legislation (except firearm legislation), policy, rules, standards or practices.

George Heard/Stuff People gather outside the scene of the mass shooting at the Masjid An-nur in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

What is already known?

Much about the shooter’s stay in New Zealand has been well traversed. Apparently privately funded, he rented a flat in Dunedin and obtained a firearm’s licence. He purchased rifles and ammunition and joined a gun club. It appears police followed the correct process in granting him a licence although his two referees, both apparently gaming buddies, have questions to answer. He modified several of the firearms to give them a larger firing capacity. Due to the lack of a gun registry in New Zealand, no official record of the guns he acquired was kept.

The terrorist's licence application came at a time when the Dunedin arms office was overloaded with applications and the applications were being shunted through at speed.

The gunman planned his massacre carefully and chose Christchurch because of its larger Muslim community and its “optically foreign” mosque in Deans Ave. He prepared a manifesto in which he professed his motivations and white supremacist views. He intended to set the mosques alight using petrol but apparently ran out of time.

The inquiry has definitely made several adverse findings because it has confirmed it made those findings available to multiple parties, so they could comment. Seeking comment on adverse findings is part of the commission’s natural justice obligations.

Caine said the inquiry sought feedback from hundreds of individuals and organisations named in the draft report.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Shocked survivors of the Linwood Muslim Centre shooting on March 15, 2019.

Key areas of scrutiny

Police will be heavily scrutinised for the way they granted a firearm’s licence to the shooter. Although the correct process might have been followed, it’s clear further inquiries should have been made. No-one close to the shooter or anyone knowing him well was able to give him a reference. He lived alone, had no family in New Zealand, clearly enjoyed online gaming and had no apparent source of income. An obvious line of inquiry was his online behaviour and previous links. The process may not have allowed those investigations so that area will no doubt be a subject of the findings.

Police may have received information about the shooter that should have been investigated.

Another key question is whether other government agencies, such as health authorities had contact with the shooter. For instance if he was treated in hospital or sought mental health assistance, did that information find its way to the right quarters?

The security agencies – the Security Intelligence Service and the Government Communications Security Bureau– will also face scrutiny. It is no secret that the agencies monitor internet traffic for suspicious activity and receive information from parallel agencies from other countries.

However, they have limited resources and must prioritise. The question will be whether the focus on areas like Muslim extremism or industrial espionage meant white supremacist organisations received less than sufficient attention. Maybe the shooter simply slipped under the radar but it’s more likely the radar for people like him was non-existent.

Simon Rogers/RNZ Families wait on Deans Ave, near the Masjid An-nur, for news of loved ones on March 15, 2019.

What we will never know

The commission had to take care its processes or report could not be used for unlawful activities or damage the public interest. It made a series of suppression rulings including suppressing the names of police staff involved in granting the Australian national a firearms licence and the two people who vouched for the terrorist.

An interview with the terrorist was also permanently suppressed because of a concern it would be used by others to plan attacks and further spread the terrorist’s views. Evidence and documents provided by government agencies were kept secret for similar reasons.

The commissioners also decided the evidence provided by Government agency chief executives and current and former Cabinet ministers should be suppressed for 30 years, allowing public release in the future when national security concerns “dissipate”.

“It is essential the royal commission is able to conduct its enquiries confidentially to get to the bottom of vital questions, so we can make robust findings,” commissioner Sir William Young said.

“However, it is clear that a significant amount of information provided to the royal commission could be publicly released without compromising this inquiry.”

Delays and Covid-19

The complexity of the investigation, the difficulty gathering top secret information and the Covid-19 pandemic meant the inquiry handed over its final report almost a year later than first expected.

Just as the royal commission entered the final month of its investigation, the Covid-19 crisis hit.

Officials working at home in lockdown were unable to access crucial classified information and struggled to get responses to draft sections of the report from agencies that were focusing on the pandemic response. Cabinet gave the inquiry two more months – until July 30 – its second extension.

The government than granted one final extension, until the end of November, to allow time for all relevant individuals and state sector agencies affected by Covid-19 to respond.

Name change

After the shooter pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and terrorism charges, the royal commission was given a new title. It became the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques on 15 March 2019. The word “terrorist” was omitted from the initial title.

State sector leaders interviewed under oath included:

Brook Barrington, chief executive of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

Mike Bush, New Zealand Police Commissioner

Andrew Hampton, director-general of the Government Communications Security Bureau

Andrew Kibblewhite, former chief executive of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and current chief executive of the Ministry of Justice

Rebecca Kitteridge, director-general of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service

