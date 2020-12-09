Police consider allowing emergency 111 texts after March 15 attack

Live CCTV footage allowed the March 15 terrorist to be identified within two minutes of police receiving information about the attacks at two mosques in Christchurch.

A review into the police response to the atrocity was released on Wednesday, a day after the publication of the report by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques.

The police report recommended people be allowed to send text messages to the emergency 111 number.

“In times of an active shooter attack this could be crucial, as victims did not want to make noise while hidden.”

READ MORE:

* Lots of apologies for March 15 terror attack, but no-one to blame

* March 15 survivors and bereaved want justice for failure to stop terror attack

* Police apologise for inadequately scrutinising March 15 terrorist when granting gun licence



The review also noted only eight of the 700-odd CCTV cameras in the area had live registration recognition capability.

In this instance, CCTV footage was cross-referenced with the offender’s live video feed, allowing quick identification of the vehicle and its occupant.

However, police found there was a significant opportunity to install more sophisticated CCTV equipment in the city.

Automatic number plate recognition involves using artificial intelligence to analyse footage. Work is currently under way to examine the potential for a more robust policy in this area.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Armed police pictured outside the Linwood Islamic Centre after the mosque was targeted in a terrorist attack on March 15, 2019.

The review also recommended police develop immediate ways of contacting social media companies, so issues could be resolved urgently – such as requests to stop an offender livestreaming an attack.

Input from central government may be necessary in those negotiations, it noted.

The report said police “did an excellent job by any standards”, but there were processes and systems that could be improved in case something similar ever happened again.

The reaction on the day was quick. Police arrived at the Masjid An-Nur 10 minutes after the first 111 call was made. The first responders arrived at the Linwood Islamic Centre just two minutes after it was reported that shots had been fired there.

The terrorist was caught on Brougham St at 1.57pm – 17 minutes after the attack began.

There was a lot of confusion in the immediate aftermath of the shootings. .

George Heard/Stuff Police specialist teams arrive on the scene shortly after the March 15 terror attack.

Calls made to 111 describing “shots fired at the hospital” resulted in police officers being deployed to the hospital instead of the true locations of the attack.

However, given hospitals were sensitive locations during a mass homicide, it was appropriate that police staff arrived promptly, the report said. Their presence also provided reassurance for hospital staff.

The decision to disperse officers widely was the right call as it allowed them to be in the right place to apprehend the terrorist, the report said.

It recommended a helicopter or drone, or GPS tracking of field officer, could help provide real-time oversight of what was happening.

Police said they were working to introduce GPS tracking to their frontline units.

George Heard/Stuff Police forcefully remove a man trying to get into the crime scene shortly after the terrorist attack on two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.

On the day of the attack, police and staff from the New Zealand Defence Force, plus overseas staff from Hong Kong and Australia, were attending a sniper training course in Christchurch. The staff sent themselves to the incident and some carried weapons for protection.

They were not wearing NZ police uniforms, which caused confusion particularly for the public.

“Police agree that in future operations, clear New Zealand police identification for all deployed staff is essential, or buddying with New Zealand police-identified staff.”

International partners were involved early, including the Australian Federal Police, New South Wales Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Police had built “strong and productive relationships” with senior levels of the Muslim community before the attacks.

“This led to great understanding, empathy, and trust with the community, which was called on in this response.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff A police officer outside the Masjid An-Nur on Deans Ave, Christchurch, on March 15, 2019.

The refurbishment of both the Deans Ave and Linwood mosques soon after the attacks was “hugely impactful” on the wellbeing of staff and the local community.

However, it could have been recognised “slightly earlier” that some police staff suffered trauma from seeing the livestream video of the crime, and those with Muslim and Christchurch connections were also emotionally affected.

“Wellness of [police] staff involved in events like this will be a long-term issue that needs to be closely supported and monitored.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the review was undertaken in light of the magnitude and sensitivity of the operation. He noted families and victims also had concerns about aspects of the police response on the day.

“We want to be as open and transparent as possible about how we conducted our operation.”

Police intended to engage with members of the Muslim community on how they implemented the recommendations, he said.