Mosque terror attacks were a massacre by a thousand cuts

Canterbury Muslim leaders say more needs to be done to combat hate in our society.

OPINION: The long-awaited Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques​ is out, and some of its findings confirm what New Zealand Muslims have known for a long time: that the agencies responsible for national security grossly underestimated the threat of rising Islamophobia and repeatedly ignored the safety concerns of Muslims.

Islamophobia, as a distinct form of structural racism, has been on the rise globally, affecting millions of Muslims and other communities (those mistaken as Muslims) around the world.

I refer to Islamophobia as a form of racism because it is not just about religious or social exclusion, but more importantly, it is a form of racial hierarchy used by many political parties, groups and movements around the world to gain and consolidate power.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Security and Intelligence Service director-general Rebecca Kitteridge addressing questions on Monday about the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attacks on Christchurch Mosques.

Harmful assumptions and policies, particularly when made by prominent civil and political figures, play a vital role in perpetuating anti-Muslim feelings.

READ MORE:

* Lack of clear national security leadership revealed by March 15 inquiry report

* Justice has not been served by royal commission report on March 15 terror attack, Islamic Women's Council says

* Right-wing extremism 'downplayed' by government security agencies



Prior to the attacks, Rebecca Kitteridge, the current director-general of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (SIS), addressing an audience at the Victoria University of Wellington, reportedly spoke about repercussions of a domestic terrorist attack for the Muslim community. She made the statement assuming that such an attack was bound to come from a Muslim terrorist.

David Unwin/Stuff NZ First leader Winston Peters surely had Muslims in mind when he introduced the “Kiwi values pledge” for new migrants and refugees, says Donna Miles-Mojab.

We know that when NZ First leader Winston Peters introduced the Kiwi values pledge for new migrants and refugees in 2018 he really had Muslim refugees in mind. Peters’ ill-conceived proposal might have been just a bit of dog-whistle politicking but it perpetuated the harmful assumption that Muslim refugees were unlikely to respect basic human rights values.

In 2014, when John Key’s government rushed through an anti-terrorism law, allowing for unwarranted domestic surveillance of New Zealanders, he reinforced the existing stigmatisation and mistrust of Muslims.

At the time, there was no concrete evidence of increased domestic threat. The omnibus bill, opposed by the Green Party, attracted more than 600 submissions to the select committee. Many saw the bill as the clear infringement of New Zealanders’ rights not to be spied on. The Islamic Women’s Council was among the submitters. I also wrote to oppose the bill for being counter-productive by eroding the trust of the Muslim community, whose co-operation and engagement, I thought, was vital as part of an effective counter-terrorism strategy.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff John Key’s government rushed through legislation in 2014 that reinforced the stigmatisation and mistrust of Muslims, says Miles-Mojab.

It was clear to me then that the government, instead of listening to its own communities and civil organisations, was following the Five Eyes flawed anti-terrorism strategy.

Our media didn’t do enough either. More interested in Muslims when they appear behind the gun than in front of it, the negative reporting on Muslims as terrorists was never balanced with positive stories of Muslims as instruments of peace and charity. I wrote about this in a 2015 extensive article for The Press.

In the days to come, there will be many discussions around strategies and policies that need to be adopted and pursued to curtail the activities of Right-wing extremist groups and reduce the harmful effects of Islamophobia.

That is all well and proper, but what we also need to understand is some background to the origin of Islamophobia.

Supplied Donna Miles-Mojab: “Since the breakup of the Soviet Union, Islamophobia has become increasingly more lethal as global powers started to search for a new convenient enemy to advance their political and economic self-interests.”

Anti-Muslim sentiments have a long and complicated history, unlikely to be included in the almost 800-page report produced by the royal commission.

So there will be nothing in the report about the 1953 coup d’etat in Iran and the direct role that the United States and Britain played in removing the country’s first democratically elected prime minister in order to secure oil for their benefit. The coup led to the 1979 Iranian revolution and, shortly after, to America’s first confrontation with the forces of radical Islam during the US embassy hostage crisis.

The 1953 coup prevented the establishment of a thriving democracy at the heart of the Middle East.

Just imagine how different our world would have been today without the political events of the past: without imperialism, without 9/11 and without the so-called war on terror which led to more wars and more terror.

Yes, Islamophobia has existed in different forms for centuries, and different political actors around the world including the US, China, Russia and Israel have used it to expand or consolidate their power.

But since the breakup of the Soviet Union, Islamophobia has become increasingly more lethal as global powers started to search for a new convenient enemy to advance their political and economic self-interests.

What hurts Muslims the most, and what is vitally important for every New Zealander to know, is that our world is this way by design. The violence of war, the sorrow of displacement, the threat of terrorism and the dehumanisation of Muslims that led to the loss of 51 innocent lives in Christchurch and countless others around the world didn’t have to happen. And if the report suggests otherwise, then the report is wrong.