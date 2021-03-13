Two years since the March 15 terror attack, the hard work is not over

Flowers laid in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attack on March 15, 2019. (File photo)

Two years after a terrorist killed 51 people and injured dozens at two Christchurch mosques, victims and their families are still struggling with the wide-ranging impacts of the horrific attack. MARINÉ LOURENS reports.

Since March 15, 2019 a terrorist has been jailed for life, a royal commission of inquiry completed, the Ministry for Ethnic Communities is close to being established, police’s response to hate crimes strengthened, programmes implemented to prevent terrorist and violent extremism, the Christchurch Call signed by 48 countries, and New Zealand has decided to join the Council of Europe Convention on Cybercrime.

But the hard work is far from over.

The victims of the terror attack on two Christchurch mosques, in which 51 people died and dozens were injured, are still dealing with the wide-ranging impacts of the atrocity, including physical, mental, emotional and financial struggles.

RNZ Young people setting up the country's first national network for young Muslims are looking to nationwide community meetings on the mosque attacks as a litmus test for the Government. (Video first published on February 2, 2021)

A recent report by the Federation of Islamic Associations of NZ (Fianz) includes discussion with some victims about what they need most now.

The two biggest issues are the need for more financial support from the Government, and help with immigration issues such as gaining permanent residency or having close family members settle in New Zealand.

Islamic Women’s Council New Zealand spokeswoman Anjum Rahman says it is disappointing that victims are still struggling with these issues. The financial impact of the terror attack was significant, she says.

“Some people lost their businesses because of this.

“Members of the public that always supported those businesses did not feel safe doing so after the attack because they feared Muslims could be targeted and that it would not be safe for them to visit those businesses. And so some people have lost entire businesses due to the events of March 15.”

Rahman says New Zealand must learn from other countries’ responses to terror attacks and assess what the long-term impacts were for them to gain an understanding of the challenges that still lie ahead.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Islamic Women's Council New Zealand spokeswoman Anjum Rahman says New Zealand should learn from other countries that have had to deal with the aftermath of terror attacks.

“At the time of the attack, we as a country were not prepared for this.

“No-one had imagined that something like this could happen, and the necessary systems were not in place.”

Raf Manji, who has closely worked with the victims of the terror attack over the past two years, sent an independent report to the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) last year proposing a $34.8 million compensation package to relatives of the deceased, those injured and witnesses.

He says the Government has a moral obligation to compensate the victims for its failure to protect them.

Manji declined to comment when approached by Stuff for this article, but a DPMC spokesperson says the department has not had any discussions with him since receiving the report, “nor is it our role to reject or accept such a report”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Fianz’s Abdur Razzaq says the timeline the federation produced is a “proactive” gesture to identify which of the royal commission’s recommendations should be prioritised.

The spokesperson says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is aware of the report, but did not receive a copy.

The department declined to answer specific questions on whether it was considering requests for compensation.

“There are still decisions to be made on recommendations made by the Royal Commission of Inquiry as well as other matters raised by communities,” the spokesperson says.

Implementation of Royal Commission recommendations

One of the most important things still to do is to carry out the 44 recommendations made by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosques attack.

The recommendations range from creating a new national intelligence and security agency to changing firearms licensing rules and reforming hate speech laws.

While the Government has not given a specified timeframe for the changes, Fianz's recent report does set out clear timelines and priorities.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a summary of the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques. (Video first published in December 2020)

The federation has identified 13 recommendations that it wants brought in within three months, including mandatory reporting of firearms injuries to police, which the organisation has described as “a major loophole”.

Other recommendations Fianz wants swiftly implemented include amending the Public Finance Act to require intelligence and security agencies to provide information on how they are performing, establishing a single contact point where concerning behaviours or incidents can be reported, exploring the desire and possibility of restorative justice processes, and an annual hui (meeting) on countering violent extremism.

Fianz royal commission follow-up chairman Abdur Razzaq says the proposed timeline is not a criticism of the Government’s approach but rather a “proactive” gesture to identify what should be prioritised.

He says it is accepted that many of the recommendations require public consultation and procedural and legislative processes that will take time and resources to bring in.

Tom Lee/Stuff Andrew Little is leading the Government’s response to the royal commission’s report. He says he found Fianz’s report useful. (File photo)

Minister Andrew Little, who has been tasked with responding to the royal commission’s report, says he has read the Fianz report carefully and found it useful.

It is now being considered by officials alongside other feedback, including from other Muslim community groups.

When asked about the Government’s time frame for bringing in the recommendations, Little says the work is ongoing and announcements will be made in due course.

On Friday, Little and Diversity Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan announced a range of new initiatives to better support victims and their families.

These include a fund to strengthen victims’ and families’ input into the Government’s implementation of the recommendations, an oversight advisory group to the Government’s response, and a board to advise on services needed to support victims’ and families’ long-term recovery needs.

Razzaq says Fianz has confidence in the Government’s ability and willingness to make the necessary changes.

Since the release of the royal commission recommendations, the Government has taken all the correct steps. They have created a lot of awareness in the community, [but] this could easily be deflated if this momentum is not maintained.

“The good intentions now need to be followed up with good management by the various ministries.”

Coronial inquest

In January, Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall said she had written to the families of the 51 victims and offered them two sets of information – one with general detail about the shooting and another with specific information on how a particular person died.

Victims were invited to write to her to request any further details or set out any issues they had that fell within the coronial jurisdiction.

These included any aspects they believed were not resolved by the criminal prosecution process or the royal commission of inquiry.

“If there are any issues that cannot be resolved through this information sharing process, an inquest may follow. I will inform families of this decision when the time comes,” she said.

Rahman says there is no question that a full coronial inquest is needed to answer questions that remain unanswered after the royal commission inquiry.

She refers to theinquest into the collapse of the CTV building in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake as a prime example of looking at the background leading up to the deaths of the victims.

“The coroner didn’t just say ‘the cause of death here was a building collapse’. They looked at the architects, the building design, the building materials used, everything that led to that building collapsing.

“In the same way, the coroner should now be looking into the path of radicalisation that got this individual to those mosques with guns shooting all those people.”

This includes investigating in-depth the role social media and multiplayer video games had in influencing the terrorist, she said.

Razzaq agreed there are still many issues that need to be further explored by way of an inquest.

One of these is the role of the media in countering narratives that perpetuate stereotypes, bias and misinformation that exacerbates Islamophobia, he said.

“No-one has looked into the role and the responsibility of the media. This has to be scrutinised.

“There must be better use of media to challenge institutional bias and share positive stories in which diverse communities see themselves reflected.”