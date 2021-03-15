Mosque attack widow's exhaustion from two years of going it alone

When Imran Bhai was killed in the March 15 terror attack, his wife was left looking after their son and three family businesses alone. Now she’s ready to focus on healing. MARINÉ LOURENS reports.

It started out like any other day for Christchurch couple Mohammed Imran and Tracy Khan.

It was Friday, March 15, 2019, and Imran, known by his friends as Imran Bhai, had to check in at his restaurant, Indian Grill, before picking up supplies for their other business, the Makkah Mart halal butchery.

The 46-year-old dropped off their son, 13-year-old Aamir, at school while Tracy Khan headed to Café 218, a third business the couple owned, to have coffee and freshly baked goods ready for when the first customers came through the door.

Bhai popped in to the café later that morning to have a cup of tea and a quick catch-up with his wife. They sat at one of the tables inside, talking and laughing as the autumn sun peeked through the clouds.

Neither of them knew it would be the last time they ever spoke to each other.

Just a few hours later, Bhai was praying at the Linwood Islamic Centre when a terrorist gunman arrived at the mosque, opened fire and killed Bhai and six other worshippers.

Khan’s tears flow freely as she talks about the day her husband of almost 16 years was killed. She remembers what happened vividly: the sirens, the helicopters overhead, and then the call saying there had been a shooting at two mosques in the city.

“It’s been two years, but it feels like it happened only a few weeks ago,” she says.

Supplied Mohammed Imran Khan, known as Imran Bhai, was âbrave, hard-working and kind", his friends and family said.

She remembers rushing to the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor mosque) as Bhai usually went there for Friday prayers. Police told her to take cover. Hiding behind cars and bushes, she tried calling her husband numerous times but only reached his voicemail.

Survivors eventually started emerging from the mosque, and she saw one of their close friends sitting next to the road. He was in complete shock and covered in blood.

She asked him: “Brother, are you OK? Was Imran in there with you?”

No, he didn’t see him, he said.

Unbeknownst to Khan, Bhai picked up supplies from a store next to the Linwood mosque and had decided to join in Friday prayers there instead of at An-Nur as usual.

Khan returned to the café through traffic and police cordons. She knew she had to get to Christchurch Hospital to try to find her husband.

DOMINIC HARRIS/Stuff In the weeks following the March 15 terror attack, flowers and tributes were laid outside the Indian Grill on Hills Road, Christchurch, in memory of owner Mohammed Imran Khan, who was killed in the attack.

She was at the café when the chef at Indian Grill walked in the door with news: Bhai had been killed in the shooting.

“I just screamed and cried, saying ‘no, no’. People were trying to comfort me, but I just wouldn’t believe it. I thought that maybe he had got shot and was taken to hospital in an ambulance. Maybe he was getting operated on. All these things were going through my mind.”

She spent days in a hospital waiting room as authorities scrambled to identify all the victims. Fifty-one people were killed, including one who died weeks later. Dozens were injured.

Finally, Bhai was formally identified through fingerprints and his body was released to his family.

‘He stood tall when he died’

Originally from the Indian city of Hyderabad, Bhai moved to New Zealand in 2001 to further his studies after having completed a masters degree in commerce. He met Khan through her sister and their love quickly blossomed. Khan converted to Islam, the pair were married and later welcomed their son, Aamir.

They both had a knack for business and together made quite the power team.

“I was the one with the creative ideas. I knew the Kiwi customer base and what would work and what wouldn’t. He was the one running the businesses, overseeing it all,” Khan says.

She admits they sometimes “drove Aamir crazy” with all their business talk.

“We had so many ideas that we just had to bounce off each other. We would drive and motivate each other to turn our ideas into reality.”

Bhai was smart, ambitious and willing to work as hard as possible to create a better life for him and his family, Khan says.

He was also a people person and always went out of his way to help others. No matter how busy he was, he never neglected to check in on a friend who was going through a tough time or call up someone he hadn’t seen in a while.

“When he first came to New Zealand, he was almost a little naive coming to the Western world from India. But as time went on, I could see him getting stronger, more confident, and he just stood a little taller.”

Supplied Mohammed Imran Khan and his wife, Tracy, pictured in 2005.

Khan accepts she will never know every detail of how her husband died.

She knows he was shot through a window as the gunman entered the mosque. Some men who were inside the mosque told her the imam urged everyone to get down as soon as they heard gunshots outside. Bhai was still standing when the bullet came through the window and hit him.

“He stood tall when he was alive, and he stood tall when he died,” she says.

Going it alone

After her husband’s death, Khan’s life has been turned upside down. She had to single-handedly run three businesses, raise a son, and somehow still find time to deal with her own grief.

She worked from dusk till dawn, seven days a week, to pick up the pieces. It took months just to get access to all the business emails, accounts and documents that were in Bhai’s name.

A few months after the terror attack, Khan closed down the butchery and at the end of 2019 she sold Indian Grill.

But running the café without Bhai’s help and guidance, and with the extra challenges presented by lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic, proved difficult.

“I left my house while it was still dark and returned home in the dark. I worked every single day, never having a day off. By the end of last year I was diagnosed with extreme exhaustion,” Khan says.

There was little time to grieve her terrible loss.

“I would cry in the car on the way to work and then wipe my tears and put a smile on my face. I had customers to serve.”

Meanwhile, she was racked with guilt at not being able to spend more time with Aamir, who went through an incredibly difficult time dealing with his father’s death. His school attendance dropped to 40 per cent as he increasingly started acting out, and he eventually tried to take his own life.

It is thanks to school counsellors and supportive friends that Aamir, now 15, is still here today, Khan says. He is still struggling to process the loss of his father, but is doing a lot better than before.

But Khan knows the loss of his father left a hole that can never be filled. Aamir’s father won’t be at his 21st birthday, at his wedding, or at the birth of his children.

Khan recently made the difficult decision to sell Café 218. She needs time to focus on Aamir, her own health, and her own emotional recovery, she says.

She looks forward to the little things – being able to have lunch with a friend and spend weekends with her son.

“I still don’t know how I am going to be able to hand over the keys when that day comes, but I know this is something I have to do.”

There is still a lot of hardship ahead. But when their friends share stories of Bhai’s kindness and love for others, her heart feels a little lighter.

And yes, she knows he is proud of her too.

