Liam Beale witnessed the Christchurch terror attack, helped the injured - and ended up driving an ambulance

After the shooting, Liam Beale was one of the first people on the scene at Al Noor mosque.

In the fragile moments after the Christchurch terror attack, ordinary people risked their lives to provide first aid. Two years on, they’re still recovering from their own trauma. Jehan Casinader reports.

There should have been screams. Noise, chaos – anything that matched the magnitude of the situation. Instead, 24-year-old Liam Beale found himself standing in the middle of a near-empty street, trying to get a grip on reality.

“I looked down at my hands, and I was covered in blood up to my elbows. There were cops around me, but no one was talking. Even the birds had stopped chirping. There was complete silence. I felt like the loneliest person in the world.”

Just 20 minutes earlier, Beale was driving through Christchurch on his way to work. The GPS wanted to take him up Middleton Road, but he knew there were roadworks there, so he kept driving and swung his black Holden Commodore into Deans Ave, confident that he had outsmarted the clever woman who lives inside his phone.

“I heard a flopping noise,” he says. “I turned the radio down and the noise went away. Did I have a puncture? I gave the wheels a wobble, but they seemed fine. I heard it again: flop, flop, flop. Then there was a sharp crack. I thought, ‘That sounded like a gunshot. Surely not? Not in the middle of the city?’”

He edged up the street and pulled up behind a red car that had stopped in the middle of the road. The driver, Jill Keats, was hanging onto the door and pointing at a man stumbling across a traffic island. “He’s been shot!” she cried. Beale climbed out of his car as another round of gunshots pierced the air.

“I remember crouching there, feeling the heat coming off the engine and the smelling the bitumen on the road. There was a quack on the loose. Someone from the side of the road yelled, ‘He’s shooting Muslims!’”

George Heard/Stuff Liam Beale's black Holden Commodore (far left) was in the middle of the police cordon on Deans Ave, Christchurch, during the terror attack on March 15, 2019.

Beale dragged the injured man behind his car and discovered gunshot wounds in his back. As a search and rescue volunteer, Beale was clued-up. Using the first aid kit from his car, he applied a bandage and told Keats to put pressure on it.

Rising to his feet, he noticed another man on the ground. As Beale watched, the man’s arms collapsed by his side. He had just died. Rather than trying to revive him, Beale decided to look for other people who were still alive.

Along the street, he discovered more victims. One injured man told him: “Keep going. There are others who are worse than me.” As he inched towards Al Noor mosque, Beale came across Wasseim Alsati, a local barber.

“He was totally in shock – completely quiet. We locked eyes and I said, ‘Where are you hurt?’ He pointed to his hip. I tried to roll him over, because he was wearing jeans and I wanted to see where the blood was. He started screaming, then he yelled, ‘Just save my daughter. Leave me. Save my daughter.’”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Liam Beale was one of the first people on the scene outside the Al Noor mosque during the Christchurch terror attack.

Four-year-old Alen Alsati was lying in a pool of blood, a couple of metres from her father. As Beale approached the girl, he realised he was perilously close to the mosque. For all he knew, the gunman was still inside.

“I gave Alen a bit of a shake and said, ‘Hey sweetie, I’m Liam. Can you hear me?’ Her eyelids fluttered. F…, there was a lot of blood for a little girl. I used a couple of bandages from my first aid kit, but I needed more hands. I picked her up and placed her with Wasseim, who was very distraught. I said, ‘Keep applying pressure’.”

While Beale triaged other wounded people, a small number of passers-by did the same. But there were no police or paramedics in sight.

“Tumbleweed could have blown down Deans Ave,” Beale recalls. “One guy said, ‘I’ve got a ute. I can get some of these people out of here.’ But I told him to wait. I thought, ‘There must be a reason why the ambulances aren’t coming’.”

George Heard/Stuff Police received 68 phone calls from the public alerting them to the mass shooting, which took 51 lives in Christchurch on March 15 2019.

The alarm had already been raised. At 1.41pm, just a minute after the shooting began, police received the first of 68 phone calls from the public. As survivors fled Al Noor on foot, uniformed officers created a bubble around the mosque, placing cordons at both ends of Deans Ave.

In a volatile situation like this, police carefully plan an approach, rather than racing to the scene. Beale and other witnesses played a crucial role, acting as first responders until the emergency services came.

At 1.52pm, the first police officer arrived at the entrance of the mosque. He was closely followed by members of the armed offenders squad and an anti-terror unit. They entered the building and began searching for the gunman – or a bomb.

Six minutes earlier, the attacker had sped away in his gold Subaru, but no one saw him leave. The scene was not secure, so ambulances were not yet allowed to enter the area. Lance Bradford, a skylight salesman who was helping the injured, says Beale took a leadership role.

“Liam was in control of the situation. He was running around from person to person, checking everyone. It was quite comforting and reassuring to have him there. I wanted to grab my truck, but he said ‘Nope – stay where you are’. Once he saw the armed offenders squad arriving, that’s when he gave me the go-ahead.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Lance Bradford, who also helped mosque shooting victims, says Liam Beale took a leadership role in the immediate aftermath.

Beale told Bradford to slowly back up his ute “with no sudden movements”. They loaded Wasseim Alsati and his daughter into the vehicle, along with another man who had been shot twice in the calf. Bradford drove towards the cordon.

“The cops were all busy,” says Beale, “so I dialled 111 and said, ‘We’re about to evacuate some people in a car. A red Colorado is approaching the southern cordon with four people on board, heading to the hospital.’”

Once police had secured the area, St John ambulances were able to reach the mosque – 24 minutes after the shooting began. An ambulance officer recognised Beale and handed him his fluoro yellow vest. As a young, white male, Beale fitted the description of the shooter. “Put this on,” said the ambulance officer. “You’ll be safe.”

Beale stood near the door of the mosque, surrounded by dead bodies. He helped paramedics to carry injured people on stretchers into waiting ambulances.

“I thought, ‘The professionals are here now. I can take my foot off the gas.’ But then I heard my name. The controller called me over and said, ‘Are you still willing to help? Are you cool?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m cool’. He said, ‘Get in the driver’s seat’.”

St John staff usually travel in pairs, but with so many victims to deal with, they didn’t have enough people to drive the ambulances. Beale climbed into one vehicle with a paramedic in the back, attending to a wounded man.

“The guy said, ‘Give me 90 seconds, then go. And keep to the speed limit.’ The cops had abandoned all their vehicles in the middle of the road, so I had to drive the ambulance over a traffic island in the middle of Deans Ave. As I approached the cordon, the police ran into the middle of the road to stop the traffic.

“The paramedic kept yelling, ‘Chirp the sirens! Chirp the sirens!’ I said, ‘I don’t even know where the sirens are’. He rushed up the front and showed me. So here I was, driving this ambulance down Riccarton Ave, just thinking, ‘Holy s…’.”

George Heard/Stuff Paramedics had so many people to attend to that they ran short of people to drive ambulances in the aftermath of the Christchurch terror attack on March 15 2019.

At Christchurch Hospital, ambulances were lining up. The doors of the emergency department were wide open. Beale helped to wheel the patient into the building. Bloodied sheets were ripped off the stretchers and “dumped in the corner of the room” so the ambulances could return to the mosque.

Beale’s job was over. After sculling a bottle of water, he hitched a ride with two locals who took him back to Deans Ave. Police allowed him to re-enter the cordon to collect his car. Its windscreen had been nicked by a shotgun pellet. (He reckons it happened when he heard that “sharp crack” while the gunman was still shooting.)

“There were half a dozen bodies lying around us,” says Beale. “Down the driveway, there were people who looked like they had sat down against the fence and gone to sleep. The cop took me to my car and said, ‘Drive slow as you leave the cordon’.

“I went round to my partner’s work, washed the blood off me and sat on the floor for a while, thinking, ‘What the f… just happened?’”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff After driving a shooting victim to the hospital in an ambulance, Beale returned to his car inside the police cordon. He saw bodies still lying on the ground, victims of a horrific terror attack.

While Beale was caught in the chaos at Al Noor, a parallel tragedy was unfolding at the Linwood Islamic Centre on the other side of town. The gunman opened fire there at 1.52pm.

Vera Lukacic, a receptionist at a nearby dental centre, had just finished booking a holiday to her homeland, Germany, when she heard a commotion outside. She locked the doors and windows. Police told her to barricade herself in a room with other staff and a patient, until they were told it was safe.

“When they let us go, they said, ‘Something has happened nearby. The ambulance services are all busy. They can’t send anyone at the moment. Do any of you have first aid training? It would be good if you can help us.’”

In high heels, Lukacic ran to the mosque with one of her colleagues, clutching a first aid kit and an oxygen mask. The pair were not told what had happened.

“There was a car with two people lying next to it. I walked into the mosque and stepped over a huge gun lying in the doorway. There was a table with lots of nice food, all covered up. There were lots of shoes. And there was blood on the walls.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Vera Lukacic helped victims of the Christchurch terror attack at the Linwood Mosque. She is one of many who experienced post-traumatic stress from the shooting.

Members of the armed offenders squad – who receive medical training – were treating the injured worshippers. Lukacic, who studied as an anaesthetic technician in Germany, helped to comfort and move three victims.

“One man kept trying to pull off his oxygen mask. I said, ‘No, no, leave the mask on. You’re safe. It’s all good. We’re helping you.’ But he was trying to tell us that he was looking for his child.”

That night, Lukacic went home, showered and went to the Papanui Club for a couple of wines with her partner, as she did every Friday night. Lukacic didn’t think she was affected by the day’s events. But at work the next week, she became anxious.

“In the dental surgery, as soon as someone opens one door, the other door makes a bang. The wind sucks it in. We had up to 40 people coming in and out each day. Every time I heard that noise, I jumped. I was very nervous. As soon as I drove into Linwood Ave each morning, I wanted to go home.”

After five months, Lukacic met Deborah Lemon, a community worker who helped her to access free counselling through Victim Support.

Lemon says Lukacic is one of the “forgotten victims” of the terror attack. Although the Government funded extra social services after the attack, Lemon says those initiatives were directed – and promoted – to the Muslim community.

“I have spoken to so many other people who are not coping: neighbours who took injured people into their homes, nearby business owners and witnesses who helped. All of them should have been contacted immediately and referred to Victim Support. But no one from the Government checked whether they were okay.

“Because they weren’t Muslim, they felt the support was not for them. They didn’t realise they were entitled to get counselling. Some took time off work to recover, but they weren’t covered by ACC because they weren’t physically hurt, so they had to use annual leave and unpaid leave. These people are humble, so they have been suffering in silence.”

After seeing a counsellor, Lukacic realised she was experiencing post-traumatic stress. She quit her job and found a new one in a different suburb. Over the past year, her nightmares have become less frequent, but she is easily triggered.

“Walking the dog last week, I saw someone tooting and screaming. She was driving towards me while reaching for something in the passenger seat. I panicked. I had to say to myself, ‘Just keep it together. Nobody wants to shoot you. Just keep walking the dog.’”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Vera Lukacic outside the Linwood Mosque

In Hagley Park, autumn is just beginning to rob the trees of their colour. It’s lunchtime on a Friday – almost prayer time at Al Noor – as Liam Beale and I wander down Deans Ave. As we approach the gates of the mosque, a Muslim leader greets him and clasps his hand. Pointing at Beale, he says: “Special man. Very special man. The first man at the mosque [after the attack].”

St John provided six counselling sessions for Beale. He returned to work as a tech consultant, but felt the need to withdraw from other people. Beale says his personality changed, and it began to affect his relationship with his partner.

“You’d have to peel me off the ceiling after anyone dropped a cup. It was overwhelming and exhausting. There was a lot of frustration and aggression, and I started to have panic attacks. Sometimes, I would just sit down on the footpath and have a bit of a cry.”

In 2020, the Royal Commission into the terror attack heard from witnesses who continue to be affected by “stress, depression, anxiety and difficulty sleeping”. When Beale spoke at a Commission hui, a Muslim counsellor pulled him aside and offered him more counselling. Victim Support referred him to a psychotherapist. Beale has two sessions each week.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Lance Bradford sought professional help to process the trauma he witnessed on March 15 2019, and lives with today.

Lance Bradford, the man who evacuated wounded people in his ute, is also coming to terms with everything he saw on 15 March 2019.

“Back then, I really struggled to talk to people about what had happened. For a long time, I suppressed everything and tried to act like I was fine. But I was having flashbacks. At times, they’ve affected my mood and made life pretty difficult.

“A few months ago, I realised that I had never really dealt with this. Now, I’m getting professional help and working my way through it. I’ve got a long way to go, but I’m learning to be in tune with my emotions, and that’s a positive thing.”

For Beale, staying in touch with Christchurch’s Muslim community has been part of the healing process. Although he is not Muslim, they have welcomed him “with open arms” – and plenty of food. (“Maysoon makes the best tabouli,” says Beale, praising one of the community leaders.) He wasn’t officially invited to the gunman’s sentencing, but the Muslim community “snuck” him in.

This is the first time Beale has told his story in public. His uncle has nominated him for a New Zealand Bravery Award. St John is willing to support that, and so are the people who witnessed Beale’s actions.

“Liam is an amazing guy,” says Lance Bradford. “We didn’t know if the shooter was still out there. I could have gone to get my truck and been shot. He was smart about it. Having him on the scene saved a lot of people’s lives, I’d say.”

In truth, there were many brave souls that day – including Bradford and Lukacic. The story that emerged from the Christchurch terror attack is not about one valiant hero swooping in and saving the day. Instead, it’s about a bunch of ordinary folk who worked together and made a difference.

“A lot of people helped, and they have all been absorbed back into the community,” says Beale. “That’s why it’s important to have empathy for anyone who is having a bad day. You never know what they have been through.”

In the sunshine outside Al Noor mosque, carloads of worshippers are beginning to arrive for Friday prayers. Beale says goodbye to his Muslim friends and wanders back to his Holden. These days, when the “wise voice” of the GPS tells him to avoid Deans Ave, he listens.