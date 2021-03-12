New support for Muslim community ahead of second anniversary of March 15 terror attack

The government has announced new initiatives to support the survivors, families of victims, and others affected by the terror attack on two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019. (File photo)

A fund to strengthen victims and families’ input into the government’s implementation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry recommendations is among new initiatives announced on the eve of the second anniversary of the Christchurch terror attack

The announcement came alongside a new report summarising community feedback from 33 nationwide hui (meetings) with Muslims and other faith and ethnic groups earlier this year to identify their key concerns and priorities.

But Muslim community representatives are concerned the report missed several key points, and there are calls for more funding to be set aside to support the community’s healing.

Announcing the initiatives, Andrew Little, the minister in charge of the Royal Commission response, and Diversity Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan said there were continued concerns over the Royal Commission’s finding that no individual or government agency was at fault for the March 15 attack.

In December, the commission's report revealed that while there were clear events linked to the terrorist’s planning and preparation, “no single aspect of it could have alerted public sector agencies to an impending terrorist attack”.

The report identified 44 recommendations of changes and improvements, but found no failures within any government agencies.

According to Little, one concern expressed during the hui included having the government “be accountable and responsive to communities”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Andrew Little, the minister in charge of the Royal Commission response, said the government was committed to working with the victims and those affected by the March 15 terror attack. (File photo)

Personal experiences of hate speech, crime and incidents were shared, highlighting the safety of Muslim and ethnic communities in New Zealand as another concern.

Another issue was the media perpetuating negative stereotypes towards ethnic and faith communities, and a need for the government to partner community organisations to effect true change.

Participants spoke of the critical role of the education sector in contributing to a socially cohesive New Zealand, the barriers many communities face in accessing services, and discrimination in securing employment.

Little said the government has “an ongoing commitment to working with the victims and those affected” and addressing their concerns.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry Ethnic and Faith Community Engagement Response Fund will receive $1 million over three years intended to address the disparity in resources between community groups and the state.

The implementation oversight advisory group will be a partner in the government’s response to ensure effective, timely and accountable implementation of the Royal Commission recommendations.

The Collective Impact Board will guide and advise on services needed to support victims and families’ long-term recovery needs.

The Ethnic Communities Graduate Programme will create employment opportunities for skilled graduates from ethnic communities, with the added benefit of bringing broader cultural competency into the public sector.

The Safer Communities Fund will be extended with $3.25m to upgrade and implement security measures intended to reduce the risk of a potential attack and increase communities’ feeling of safety.

“The government’s response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry is a long-term programme of work,” said Little.

“We are committed to strengthening social cohesion and ensuring that New Zealand is fair and safe for all.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand spokeswoman Anjum Rahman feels more money could have been made available.

Islamic Women's Council of NZ spokeswoman Anjum Rahman said the funding is a very small sum, and not enough to deal with the issues the wider community is facing in the aftermath of the attacks.

“There’s a budget that’s coming up, and Cabinet should also think about what they're putting into it for the community... We understand minister Little is doing what he can, but the rest of Cabinet needs to step up.”

Federation of Islamic Associations of NZ (FIANZ) chairman Abdur Razzaq said three key points were missing from the hui summary, including a timetable to implement the 44 recommendations.

Razzaq said there were also questions raised at just about every meeting about what the functions and processes of the new Ministry of Ethnic Communities might be.

An official March 15 remembrance service will take place on Saturday at Christchurch Arena.