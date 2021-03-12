Ticketek charging to collect tickets for mosque attack memorial service

Thousands of flowers were left in memory of the victims of the March 15 shootings.

People attending the free national remembrance service commemorating those killed and injured during Christchurch terror attack will face charges if they don’t use the “ezyTicket” booking option.

Tickets for the event at Christchurch Arena have to be booked through Ticketek, which is charging $8.50 for venue/city box office collection or regular mail delivery.

Courier costs $14 and rural delivery is $16, while a 3 per cent processing fee “applies to all purchases made by credit card, debit card or Afterpay”.

The Christchurch City Council has said it will reimburse people who have been charged the service fee.

The event will be held on March 13 at 3pm to mark the second anniversary of the deadly March 15 attack on two mosques, when 51 lives were lost.

It is ticketed due to Covid-19 and security requirements.

RNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with the surviving victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks and families at the Nga Hau E Wha National Marae in Christchurch. (Video first published in December 2020)

Ticketek is responsible for distributing the tickets because it is the licensed ticket provider for all events at Christchurch Arena.

Council civic and international relations manager Matt Nichols said there was never any intention to charge people for the tickets for the service.

“It is a free, public event,” he said.

“We are sorry if some confusion has arisen from the service charges that Ticketek imposes for certain types of tickets.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images The remembrance service is being held at Christchurch Arena on Saturday, March 13.

The ezyTicket option, which can be downloaded onto smart phones, is the free ticket option for all people wishing to attend the Remembrance Service, he said.

“The overwhelming majority of public ticket holders have chosen the ezyTicket option to date,” Nichols said.

As of 9am Friday, 290 general admission tickets had been acquired.

Twenty-eight of those tickets were charged the fees. People can email remembrance@ccc.govt.nz to request a refund.

For all Muslim community attendees, ticketing has been arranged separately.

It will be livestreamed on Stuff.

A spokesman for Ticketek apologised and reiterated that anyone who had been charged a fee would be able to get a refund.